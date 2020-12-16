Michael Grandage's Production Of RED Streams On Stage2View

Michael Granadge's award-winning production of John Logan's Tony Award-winning play Red is currently available via new streaming platform Stage2View - a venture created by Austin Shaw with Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals. Alfred Molina reprises the role of Mark Rothko, which he first created at The Donmar Warehouse in 2009, and is joined by Alfred Enoch as his assistant Ken.

Filmed at the Wyndham's Theatre, where it ran in 2018, the production is based on Grandage's original Donmar Warehouse production, that went on to win six Tony Awards including for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play. The filmed version was released in cinemas in the UK and USA, but is now available worldwide via: https://stage2view.com/. Red is initially available at the introductory cost of £4.99/ US $5.99 / €5.99 for a 48-hour rental.

Michael Grandage said today, "Red was one of the most fulfilling theatrical experiences of my career and I'm thrilled that audiences will forever be able to see Alfred Molina's defining performance as Mark Rothko. 2020 has shown us all the importance of theatre's digital offering and this will be a key part of MGC's commitment to audiences moving forward."

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, Mark Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Red reunited John Logan and Michael Grandage following Peter and Alice with Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw which formed part of MGC's inaugural season in the West End in 2013, and their feature film Genius.