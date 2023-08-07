May Tether Comes to East Yorkshire to Bring Story of Forgotten Silent Film Star to Life This Autumn

Heathers actress May Tether returns home to East Yorkshire to bring story of forgotten silent film star to life this autumn!

This autumn, West End actress and singing powerhouse May Tether returns home to her East Yorkshire roots to star in a brand new show from the John Godber Company.

'The Remarkable Tale of Dorothy Mackaill' is new musical (featuring all 1920s and 1930s music) from playwright Elizabeth Godber, who most recently adapted 'The Comedy of Errors' for Shakespeare North Playhouse and The SJT to rave reviews.

'The Remarkable Tale of Dorothy Mackaill' follows the extraordinary true life of Dorothy Mackaill, a woman who was born and grew up in Hull but went on to become one of the stars of the Hollywood silent-film era. Dorothy began performing as a child at dancehalls in Hull, before she left the city to pursue a performance career in London. It was there that she was scouted and taken over to the USA to become a part of the famous Zeigfield Follies. Yet she found herself drawn to cinema, and after some initial smaller-parts, she slowly started to get leading roles, and became one of the most bankable and recognisable stars in 1920s Hollywood! Her stardom was extraordinary, and when she returned to her hometown of Hull fans lined the streets as she was driven round in an open top car!

This new musical this autumn seeks to explore Dorothy's life, her fame, her struggles, and questions why the city of Hull has been so slow to celebrate her! The play has been written with help from Dorothy Mackaill's surviving family who still live in Hull, and focuses on not just Mackaill's amazing achievements but also how so was, in so many regards, ahead of her time.

May is delighted to be back in East Yorkshire this autumn to bring this little known story to light, and to celebrate an incredible female performer from a bygone era. She will be joined on stage by two other brilliant East-Yorkshire actresses Caitlin Townend and Phoebe Richardson.

With plenty of classic songs, tap-dancing and romantic drama, this is certainly not a show you want to miss this autumn!