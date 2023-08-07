May Tether Comes to East Yorkshire to Bring Story of Forgotten Silent Film Star to Life This Autumn

Performances run 27th-14th October 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 2 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 3 Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour Photo 4 Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour

May Tether Comes to East Yorkshire to Bring Story of Forgotten Silent Film Star to Life This Autumn

May Tether Comes to East Yorkshire to Bring Story of Forgotten Silent Film Star to Life This Autumn

Heathers actress May Tether returns home to East Yorkshire to bring story of forgotten silent film star to life this autumn!

This autumn, West End actress and singing powerhouse May Tether returns home to her East Yorkshire roots to star in a brand new show from the John Godber Company.

'The Remarkable Tale of Dorothy Mackaill' is new musical (featuring all 1920s and 1930s music) from playwright Elizabeth Godber, who most recently adapted 'The Comedy of Errors' for Shakespeare North Playhouse and The SJT to rave reviews.

'The Remarkable Tale of Dorothy Mackaill' follows the extraordinary true life of Dorothy Mackaill, a woman who was born and grew up in Hull but went on to become one of the stars of the Hollywood silent-film era. Dorothy began performing as a child at dancehalls in Hull, before she left the city to pursue a performance career in London. It was there that she was scouted and taken over to the USA to become a part of the famous Zeigfield Follies. Yet she found herself drawn to cinema, and after some initial smaller-parts, she slowly started to get leading roles, and became one of the most bankable and recognisable stars in 1920s Hollywood! Her stardom was extraordinary, and when she returned to her hometown of Hull fans lined the streets as she was driven round in an open top car!

This new musical this autumn seeks to explore Dorothy's life, her fame, her struggles, and questions why the city of Hull has been so slow to celebrate her! The play has been written with help from Dorothy Mackaill's surviving family who still live in Hull, and focuses on not just Mackaill's amazing achievements but also how so was, in so many regards, ahead of her time.

May is delighted to be back in East Yorkshire this autumn to bring this little known story to light, and to celebrate an incredible female performer from a bygone era. She will be joined on stage by two other brilliant East-Yorkshire actresses Caitlin Townend and Phoebe Richardson.

With plenty of classic songs, tap-dancing and romantic drama, this is certainly not a show you want to miss this autumn!




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Talawas Flagship Programme TYPT Returns, Supporting Black Emerging Theatre Makers Photo
Talawa's Flagship Programme TYPT Returns, Supporting Black Emerging Theatre Makers

TYPT, Talawa Theatre Company’s flagship free programme for emerging theatre makers, is back this summer.  The annual programme sees a team of 12 emerging artists, aged 18-25, work with established artists to create a brand-new show in just four weeks.  This year’s showcase will be 16th – 18th August at Talawa’s HQ at Fairfield Halls in Croydon. 

2
The Shaw Society Welcomes Theatre Icons Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE as Newly Photo
The Shaw Society Welcomes Theatre Icons Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE as Newly Elected Trustees

The Shaw Society, the UK-based charitable organisation dedicated to celebrating the theatre and writings of Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, proudly announces the election of two esteemed theatre icons, Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE, as Trustees.

3
Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury Reveals 2023-24 Programme Photo
Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury Reveals 2023-24 Programme

Artistic Director David Sefton has announced the 2023-24 programme for the Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury.

4
Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning Photo
Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning

Last year The Mill at Sonning produced an incredibly successful run of Noël Coward’s STILL LIFE, directed by Tam Williams and staged in the Waterwheel Bar, which was transformed into a 1930s train station buffet.  Now Tam is taking over the Mill’s restaurant for his next  immersive production, one of the most popular comedies ever written - Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let’s Talk About Philip
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book Thief
Belgrade Theatre (9/11-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twisted Tales
The Cockpit (8/25-8/26)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You