Matt Forde Will Bring DEFYING CALAMITY to Storyhouse This Spring

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Matt Forde will come to Storyhouse this May with his acclaimed new touring show Defying Calamity. The British comedian and satirist will appear on the Chester cultural venue's main stage on Friday, 1 May. Tickets are on sale now costing £27.

After enduring what he thought was sciatica at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, Forde (Spitting Image, HIGNIFY, British Scandal) was diagnosed with cancer. A few weeks later, he was having the base of his spine removed.

Defying Calamity is a show about finding positivity in life, despite all the evidence to the contrary in politics and his own health.

Matt Forde is a comedian, broadcaster, author and impressionist who is renowned for his political satire and in-depth interviews with leading political figures.

Since it was launched in 2013, his Political Party podcast has brought Parliament to life first in monthly and now through weekly shows mixing topical comedy with lively debate with some of politics' most powerful and well-known figures including Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Tony Blair, Lord Heseltine, Angela Rayner, Nicola Sturgeon, Gordon Brown, Anthony Scaramucci and Nigel Farage. The podcast has amassed more than 11 million downloads and has earned multiple award nominations.

In addition, regular Political Party Live events take place in front of an audience at London's Duchess Theatre, each featuring a different heavyweight political guest.

Elsewhere in the world of audio, Forde is currently recording the second series of his The Matt Forde Focus Group which features him in conversation with politicians, comedians and subject experts, discussing current issues and the ideas behind them.

He also co-hosts the popular podcasts British Scandal with Alice Levine and Down the Dog with fellow comedian Jon Richardson.

Forde is also an impressionist on the new Spitting Image, voicing Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

Since learning to walk again, Forde has returned to work on all his acclaimed podcasts, alongside hosting Absolute Radio's Rock ‘n' Roll Football Show. His final challenge was returning to the stage with The End of an Era Tour, which was also the best-reviewed show of the 2024 Fringe before embarking on a tour of the UK. He later appeared at that year's Royal Variety Performance.