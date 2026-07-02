Mary Coughlan to Embark on Autumn 2026 UK Tour

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AGMP Concerts will present the Autumn 2026 headline UK Tour for legendary Irish vocalist Mary Coughlan. Commencing on Wednesday 23rd September 2026 at Old Woollen in Leeds, the tour spans a total of thirteen dates and covers England, Scotland and Wales. The dates will see Coughlan return to intimate venues including London’s Union Chapel and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Mary Coughlan is often described as the greatest female vocalist that Ireland has ever produced, standing alongside some of the world’s most iconic jazz singers. She is unique in blending whisky-blurred, smoke-seared, husky notes with the laconic wit of Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee. She draws the line of deep, down and dirty blues singers back to Bessie Smith with the sardonic, bitter-sweet defiance and despair of Edith Piaf. Yet Mary Coughlan delivers it all in a delicious and unapologetic Irish drawl: sceptical, rueful, mournful and melting and ardent for love.

Mary Coughlan is one of our greatest singers because over 40 years she has made the most grown-up, uncompromising, wholly personal yet utterly universal music on either side of the Atlantic about what goes on between men and women.



Wednesday 23rd September 2026

Venue Address: Old Woollen, 83–85 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5UJ

Ticket Link: https://www.seetickets.com/event/mary-coughlan/the-old-woollen/3507399?aff=id1bandsintown

Thursday 24th September 2026

Venue Address: Brewery Arts, 122A Highgate, Kendal LA9 4HE

Ticket Link: https://www.universe.com/events/mary-coughlan-tickets-F207PB?utm_medium=affiliate&ref=ticketmaster&clickId=Q3Vw2a0VfxyZWOG1oQXDkUIAUkuQMQT9A2rExk0&utm_campaign=219208&utm_source=219208-Bandsintown&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_219208&ircid=24023&irgwc=1&afsrc=1

Friday 25th September 2026

Venue Address: St Lukes, 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ

Ticket Link: https://www.universe.com/events/agmp-presents-mary-coughlan-tickets-LK3M8F?utm_medium=affiliate&ref=ticketmaster&clickId=Q3Vw2a0VfxyZWOG1oQXDkUIAUkuQMQXxA2rExk0&utm_campaign=219208&utm_source=219208-Bandsintown&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_219208&ircid=24023&irgwc=1&afsrc=1

Friday 2nd October 2026

Venue Address: Union Chapel, 19b Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN

Ticket Link: https://www.universe.com/events/mary-coughlan-tickets-FQY3XH?utm_medium=affiliate&ref=ticketmaster&clickId=Q3Vw2a0VfxyZWOG1oQXDkUIAUkuQMV2VA2rExQ0&utm_campaign=219208&utm_source=219208-Bandsintown&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_219208&ircid=24023&irgwc=1&afsrc=1

Saturday 3rd October 2026

Venue Address: Mid Sussex Music Hall, Hassocks Hotel – Mid Sussex Music Hall, Station Approach East, Hassocks BN6 8HN

Ticket Link: https://www.seetickets.com/event/mary-coughlan/mid-sussex-music-hall/3510301?aff=id1bandsintown

Sunday 4th October 2026

Venue Address: Town Hall, Vicar St, Kidderminster DY10 1DB

Ticket Link: https://boxoffice.kidderminstertownhall.org.uk/KidderminsterTownHall.dll/WhatsOn?f=28386

Wednesday 7th October 2026

Venue Address: Acapela Studio, Heol Y Pentre, Pentyrch, Cardiff CF15 9QD

Ticket Link: https://acapela.co.uk/events/mary-coughlan/

Thursday 8th October 2026

Venue Address: The Sub Rooms, Subscription Rooms, 3 George St, Stroud GL5 1AE

Ticket Link: https://www.seetickets.com/event/mary-coughlan/the-sub-rooms/3519838?aff=id1bandsintown

Friday 9th October 2026

Venue Address: Gulbenkian, University of Kent, Gulbenkian, Canterbury CT2 7NB

Ticket Link: https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/mary-coughlan-and-guest/

Saturday 10th October 2026

Venue Address: Hub, 3 Ashley Road, Hampton TW12 2JA

Ticket Link: https://fixr.co/event/mary-coughlan-tickets-209123489

Tuesday 13th October 2026

Venue Address: Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth University, Penglais Campus, Aberystwyth SY23 3DE

Ticket Link: https://aberystwythartscentre-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173670434

Wednesday 14th October 2026

Venue Address: Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP

Ticket Link: https://www.eventim.co.uk/noapp/event/mary-coughlan-music-room-at-the-liverpool-philharmonic-20723822/?affiliate=533&utm_source=533&utm_medium=dp&utm_campaign=seeticketsuk&aff=id1bandsintown

Thursday 15th October 2026

Venue Address: Hallé St Peter's, 40 Blossom Street, Ancoats, Manchester M4 6BF

Ticket Link: https://www.seetickets.com/event/mary-coughlan/halle-st-peter-s/3505691?aff=id1bandsintown

Thursday 18th March 2027

(Please note, this event has been rescheduled from Thursday 1st October 2026.)

Venue Address: Phoenix, Gandy St, Bradninch Place, Exeter EX4 3LS

Ticket Link: https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/mary-coughlan/

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