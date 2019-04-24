Marty Wilde Headlines THE SOLID GOLD ROCK N ROCK SHOW In Worthing This June

Celebrate Marty Wilde's 80th birthday, together with special guest from the USA Charlie Gracie, plus Mike Berry, and The Wildcats, as they join forces in The Solid Gold Rock n Roll Show at the Worthing Assembly Hall on Thursday 6 June.



The Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll show looks back upon an era of music that's reverberations are felt even today, half a century on. An inexorable force for social and cultural change, whether through the spirit of punk, the spirit of girl power, or through the mega phenomenon of today's international pop juggernauts, the notion of what Rock 'n' Roll presented and meant lives on to this very day. Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty, Charlie and Mike, teen idols of their day, show us how rock n' roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today.



Marty Wilde's vigour for music and live performance is still as fresh as ever. Having been spotted performing at London's legendary Condor Club in 1957, Marty proved he was Born to Rock 'n' Roll with a string of Top 5 hits in the coming years as a teenage star, including Donna, Sea of Love, and A Teenager in Love. Wilde popularised the fresh, youthful form of music known as Rock 'n' Roll that had just hit British shores as the main feature artist on TV shows such as Oh Boy! And Boy Meets Girls. Last year, in recognition of an incredible feat of 60 years' commitment to British music, Marty received an MBE at Buckingham Palace, presented to him by HRH The Queen.



Mike Berry is known just as well for his music as he is for his TV work. A long-time collaborator of producer Joe Meek, he enjoyed a string of hits in the 60s including Don't You Think It's Time, and The Sunshine Of Your Smile. He also had hits with his group The Outlaws including A Tribute To Buddy Holly. His TV work included the iconic BBC series Are You Being Served.



Previously announced Eden Kane will regretfully step away from the Solid Gold Rock 'N' Roll show 2019 UK Tour due to heart surgery which he is recovering from and making great progress. Charlie Gracie is an American Rock pioneer. In 1957, Charlie's single Butterfly topped the American and British music charts, selling over 3 million copies. His other late 50's big sellers include: Fabulous, Ninety-Nine Ways, Wanderin Eyes, I Love You So MuchIt Hurts and Cool Baby. Incredibly, he was also the first solo American artist to bring Rock & Roll to the UK stage. Charlie was supported by Dame Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark on his first ever UK shows.



Tickets for The Solid Gold Rock n Roll Show are priced from £31.00. They are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









