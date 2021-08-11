Martin Marquez Will Join Saffron Coomber in LEOPARDS At The Rose

Martin Marquez will join the previously announced Saffron Coomber in the world premiere of Alys Metcalf's Leopards, the opening Rose Original production in Artistic Director Christopher Haydon's inaugural season at Rose Theatre.

Leopards will premiere at Rose Theatre from 2 to 25 September, with a national press night on 7 September. The theatre has made the decision, in the interest of audience safety and comfort, to keep audiences socially distanced for Leopards and the second Rose Original, Seven Pomegranate Seeds, until further notice.

Martin Marquez has an extensive repertoire of stage work with The Donmar Warehouse, The National and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. He most recently starred as Nathan Detroit in Sheffield Theatre's production of Guys & Dolls and in Josie Rourke's revival of Sweet Charity at the Donmar playing Vittorio Vidal. Prior to this, Martin appeared in the UK tours of Still Alice and Headlong's This House. Martin is perhaps best known for his role as Gino Primirola in the BBC comedy drama Hotel Babylon and as Paul in the sitcom The Job Lot. Lately, he has appeared in the E4 comedy Dead Pixels, series 2 of The Crown and the BBC's Decline and Fall.

Saffron Coomber's recent theatre credits include Emilia (West End), for which she was nominated for 'Best West-End Debut' at The Stage Debut Awards 2019, Sonnet Sunday (Globe) and A New and Better You (Yard Theatre). Her television credits include: Small Axe (BBC/Amazon), The Deceived (Channel 5), Strike: Lethal White (BBC), EastEnders (BBC), Holby City (BBC) and as Sapphire Fox in Tracy Beaker: Series 1 - 3 (BBC). Films include Electricity (Stone City Films) and Dustbin Baby (BBC). Most recently, Saffron appeared in the live-streamed production of A Cold Supper Behind Harrods, alongside David Jason, Stephanie Cole and Anton Lesser.

Sex, power and consent - can we ever atone for the sins of our past? When Niala arranges to meet celebrated charity leader Ben in the bar of a London hotel for career advice, their evening unfolds into something far less professional. As the weather closes in and secrets start to surface, the consequences of their choices leave them nowhere to hide. Leopards is a new play about the image we construct of ourselves and explores what it truly means to be good.

Alys Metcalf's other plays include You Only Live Forever at Soho Theatre, Reel Life at Ustinov Studio Theatre Royal Bath and Unearthed, which was chosen as one of the Guardian Readers' Favourite Plays of 2015 and played the Arcola and a UK Tour. She is currently developing several films and TV sitcoms and dramas, and is a member of the BBC Comedy Room

Leopards is directed by Christopher Haydon, designed by Lily Arnold, with sound design by Gareth Fry and lighting design by Colin Grenfell. Asha Jennings-Grant is the intimacy director and Amber Sinclair-Case the assistant director.

Leopards is produced by Rose Theatre and the Olivier Award-winning Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer, Shedinburgh) in association with Emmy Award-winner Kater Gordon (Mad Men). Christopher Haydon makes his Rose directorial debut.

Booking link for Leopards: https://www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/leopards