MURDER TRIAL TONIGHT to Return to Parr Hall

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A unique theatrical experience which turns the audience into a jury is returning to Parr Hall by popular demand. Murder Trial Tonight is back after four previous successful seasons with what's being described as the most gripping case yet – Death in the Family.

Presented by Tigerslane Studios, the ‘case' will be heard in Warrington on Thursday and Friday, April 1 and 2, 2027, when Parr Hall will be transformed into a courtroom.

Based on a chilling true story that shocked the world, the audience will hear of a devoted mother and wife who is found murdered in her own home – and a member of her family stands accused.

Ticket holders will discover what it's like to be a member of a jury during this captivating, complex and high stakes trial experience where justice must prevail.

Both the prosecution and defence will present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and at the end it's up to them to unravel what really happened before deciding: ‘Guilty or not guilty...'

The experience will begin on screen, giving the ‘jury' the background to the tragic case. Then, the action will move to the stage for a live murder trial, immersing the audience in a fast-paced and realistic court case environment.

After weighing up all the evidence, it will then be up to the audience to determine the outcome by casting their verdict live via a QR code that can be scanned on their phones.

To raise the stakes, all will then be revealed at the end of the night as to what really happened on that fateful night. Question is – will they deliver the correct verdict?

Murder Trial Tonight – Death in the Family will take place at Parr Hall on Thursday and Friday, 1 and 2 April, 2027, and audiences can book their place on ‘jury service' now.

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