MISCONNECTIONS 'A TRIO OF SHORT PLAYS' Announced at South London's White Bear Theatre

Three old TV favourites are teaming up to tackle a trio of short plays at South London's White Bear Theatre.

Stephen Omer (Downton Abbey), Dee Sadler (Doctor Who) and Fiona Tong (Silent Witness) are set to star in Misconnections - written by Nicolas Ridley - a witty look at the vagaries and vicissitudes of life, love and longing.

This is the inaugural production of Pack a Punch Players - a London-based Repertory Company - aiming to offer a witty diversion from price hikes and 'partygate'.

Set in modern day Double Bubble, Gardening Leave and Titus Returns put the Downing Street shenanigans in the shade with their dark and thought-provoking themes.

With love as the main motif - mistrust, cunning and counter-play are never far away - along with a beloved cat called Titus.

Double Bubble

In some ways Gina and Lois couldn't be more different. In other ways they're very much alike. Gina is a career woman whose company provides 'high-level digital solutions to meet low-level logistical challenges' although she may not be entirely sure what this means. Lois, on the other hand, works in a department whose function is to answer the telephone and listen to customers' complaints, although the main complaint is that no one answers the telephone. Gina and Lois have been friends for years and years but it's been months and months since they last had coffee together. The reason? The 'misunderstanding' over Bruno.

Gardening Leave

Bob is on 'gardening leave' but he's anxious 'to get back in the saddle'. Work is Bob's life. What is life without a job? It has to be the right job, of course, which is why his meeting with Tom in a West End club is so desperately important. Can Tom point Bob in the right direction? Better still, does Tom have any openings in his operation? The problem is ... Well, there are lots of problems. Mistaken identity, cross purposes, a surprising revelation and a terrible let-down, for which free theatre tickets - gold dust though they may be - isn't a sufficient recompense.

Titus Returns

When, after 20 years of marriage, Rob leaves Jen for young Suzy, it's all moderately civilised. There's no quarrelling about rubber plants or ormolu candlesticks or suchlike. The problem is Titus, an indoor cat who seems to have gone walkabout. But then Rob and Jen's old friend, Ian, brings Titus home, and all seems well. Or as well as it can be in the circumstances. They say that when one door closes, another door opens, but it isn't always the case. When push comes to shove, the door may swing wide open or it may remain tightly shut. Finally everything depends on Titus.

Learn more at https://www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/whatson/Misconnections-'A-Trio-of-Short-Plays'