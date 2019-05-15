MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Returns to the Belgrade Theatre

Following the phenomenal success of its UK tour in 2016, Menopause The Musical is back at the Belgrade Theatre this June with another hysterically funny celebration of women and "the change".

Fully armed with a fabulous all-female cast, this hilariously hormonal show sets its scene in an ordinary department store, where the sale of a black lace bra stimulates an unlikely camaraderie between four strangers. Though on first glance the women have nothing in common, they soon find themselves swapping tales of hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, sex and plastic surgery.

Best known as EastEnders' favourite Heather Trott, Cheryl Fergison reprises her role as Earth Mother, returning for her fourth stint in the show. Casualty's Rebecca Wheatley also makes a welcome return to the show as Housewife.

Joining the cast this season as Soap Star is Maureen Nolan, following in the footsteps of her sister Linda who appeared in the previous UK tour. Having shared with her sisters in the legendary success of The Nolans, one of Europe's first girl bands, Maureen has since gone on to appear in hit stage shows like Blood Brothers and Footloose.

Completing the cast as Power Woman is Irish TV star Katherine Lynch, known for her RTÉ shows Working Girls, Wonderwomen and Single Ladies.

First staged in Florida in 2001, Menopause the Musical has since gone on to enjoy sell-out tours across the world, seen by over eleven million people. Written by Jeanie Linders, the show helped break the taboo around "the silent passage", bringing menopausal women flocking to see it in huge numbers.

Expect laugh-out-loud one-liners and innuendo-laden reinventions of pop classics from the 50s, 60s and 70s such as Stayin' Alive, My Thighs and Puff, My God I'm Draggin.

Cheryl Fergison says: "This show simply had to be made. It tells you it's okay to talk about the subject and I'm delighted because I'm going through the menopause myself at the moment. You see, until you do you have no idea it's such a big thing."

Maureen Nolan adds: "It doesn't make light of the menopause, rather it shows you can tackle the raging hot sweats with humour and honesty... But what's really great about this show is that women come up to you and say 'Thank you for making it okay to be over fifty.'"

Menopause The Musical shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Monday 10 until Wednesday 12 June. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





