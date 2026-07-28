Liza Goddard Will Lead THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Mill at Sonning

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Seventies TV legend Liza Goddard will star as Agatha Christie's Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack'd, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff at The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye Reading. Performances will run September 4 to October 31.

A picture-perfect village. A glittering party. A chilling murder. When a glamorous film star returns to St. Mary Mead and throws an opulent gathering at Gossington Hall, the evening ends in sudden, shocking death. As gossip ripples through the close-knit community, one guest begins to see the sinister patterns others overlook ... the ever-watchful Miss Marple.

In a world of dazzling façades and hidden grudges, nothing is quite as it seems. As Miss Marple peels back layers of lies and long-held secrets, she uncovers a heart-stopping story of obsession, betrayal and revenge.

Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd, masterfully adapted by Rachel Wagstaff (The Da Vinci Code, The Girl On The Train, Death Comes To Pemberley), is a spellbinding, atmospheric thriller packed with sharp dialogue, unexpected twists and an unforgettable cast of characters. Trust no one. Suspect everyone...

Liza Goddard, best known for many classic British TV series in the 1970s and 80s including playing Philippa Vale in Bergerac (four series between 1984 and 1989) and as the female team leader on the long-running quiz/panel show Give Us A Clue (1988-92) has been cast as Miss Marple.

She said, “I am so excited to be stepping into the shoes of one of the greatest ever fictional sleuths created by the undisputed Queen of Crime. I adore the original book and Rachel Wagstaff has adapted it quite brilliantly for the stage. Even if you know the original story, there are surprises you won't expect! Agatha Christie loved nothing more than to sit in the corner at parties observing everyone else's in the room. It's my opinion that Miss Marple was the character she created that was closest to Agatha's own personality.”

Further Cast Biographies

Sara Crowe (Marina Gregg) won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Sybil in Private Lives. Her other West End credits include Twelfth Night, Hay Fever and The Constant Wife and, on tour, Acorn Antiques the Musical and Alan Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular.

Annie Wensak (Dolly Bantry) has appeared in My Fair Lady, Half A Sixpence, Oliver!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Flowers for Mrs Harris, and Groundhog Day The Musical.

James Mack (Chief Inspector Craddock) was in Much Ado About Nothing and Spike (Watermill Theatre).

Saskia Strallen (Lola Brewster) recently played Isadora Duncan in Grace Pervades in the West End.

Paul Kemble (Cyril Leigh/Assistant Director) was Horace Hardwick in Top Hat (Mill at Sonning). His West End credits include School of Rock.

Jane Quinn (Heather Leigh) was in Handbagged (National Theatre/Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch); and was 1st cover Sibyl in Private Lives ( Ambassadors Theatre).

Elysia Showan (Cherie) is making her professional debut.

Martin Razpopov (Giuseppe) was in the films Black Widow, In Flight, The Lazarus Project and The

Assassin.

Lydia Kirton (Ellen) was in Rock Around The Clock (The Glitch Theatre).

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