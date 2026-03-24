Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo To Bring UK And Ireland Tour To Wolverhampton

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This spring, LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO embark on a 14-venue tour of the UK and Ireland presented by Dance Consortium, making their way to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Friday 15 – Saturday 16 May 2026.

Fresh from celebrating their 50th anniversary, The Trocks perform for audiences worldwide with their hilarious parodies of classical ballet.

Their repertoire includes the following:

Swan Lake

Choreography after Lev Ivanovich Ivanov. Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The Trocks' version of what is probably the best-known ballet in the world is an elegiac phantasmagoria of variations and ensembles in line and music. Swept up into the magical realm of swans (and birds), it is the company's signature work.

Go For Barocco

Choreography by Peter Anastos. Music by JS Bach.

Billed as the stylistic heir to Balanchine's Middle-Blue-Verging-On-Black-and-White Period, Go For Barocco has become a primer in identifying stark coolness and choreosymphonic delineation in the new (neo) neo-new classic dance!

Dying Swan

Choreography after Michel Fokine. Music by Camille Saint-Saens.

It's probably no exaggeration to say that The Trocks' version of Dying Swan, the solo created for Anna Pavlova in 1905, has become as iconic as the original.

Walpurgisnacht

Choreography by Elena Kunikova after Leonid Lavrovsky. Music by Charles Gounod.

Inspired by the Bolshoi Ballet's Valpurgeyeva Noch, The Trocks offer their version of the lavish ballet reveling in its dramatic, supernatural, mythological themes to joyful effect.

Tickets for LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO are on sale now.