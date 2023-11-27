Leeds Playhouse  Launches Paid Theatre Internship For Blind Or Partially Sighted Artists

Leeds Playhouse is partnering with Thomas Pocklington Trust (TPT) and RNIB on their Get Set Progress internship programme, creating new employment opportunities for blind and partially sighted people.

It is offering a nine-month, full-time, paid theatre internship, developing an early career artist's skills through a wide-ranging programme of on-stage and off-stage projects, including working on the Playhouse's production of Macbeth, directed by Amy Leach, Leeds Playhouse's Deputy Artistic Director, and getting hands-on experience of planning, facilitating and supporting on projects across the organisation, engaging with a diverse range of participants at the Playhouse and in communities across the city.

Amy Leach said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for an early career artist to develop their skills and to act as a groundbreaking agent for change, helping us to deliver positive change for blind and partially sighted people in the theatre industry.

“As an arts organisation, a business, and a charity we strive to maintain an alert social conscience with a desire to continually improve the Playhouse, its impact, and its relationships. We love theatre because it creates a space where we make and listen to stories, enabling us to converse, reflect on and transform our view of the world and each other. This underpins our desire for positive change, social impact and the growth of Leeds' creative community.”

Committed to making theatre available to everyone, the Playhouse has long been a pioneer of accessibility supported by Access Partner Irwin Mitchell, enabling the theatre to create the first Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances, supported by Dementia Friendly Guide and now widely used across the industry. Leeds Playhouse became the world's first Theatre of Sanctuary ten years ago, welcoming refugees and people seeking asylum to the Leeds City Region via numerous theatre projects and programmes.

The Playhouse is also a founder member of the pioneering Ramps on the Moon consortium, which works to normalise the presence of deaf and disabled people on and off our stages and works towards integrating creative access into productions.

As part of the internship, the successful candidate will receive support from the TPT Internship team, where they will have access to a comprehensive learning and development programme, a mentor and support from the TPT employment service. The programme has a proven track record of supporting interns in gaining permanent employment with over 85% finding jobs within six months of leaving the programme.

Josh Feehan, Head of Internships at TPT, said: “We are delighted to be working with Leeds Playhouse to offer this exciting Internship opportunity in the creative sector. Blind and partially sighted people have a part to play in all sectors and it is fantastic to be working with an organisation that recognises this.”

Applicants must be over 18, rooted in Yorkshire, have lived experience of sight loss and be an aspiring theatre artist in the early stages of their career.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday 11 December. Full details can be found at leedsplayhouse.org.uk.