Latitude Reveals Further Comedy Names Names Plus Contemporary Circus and Dance Bill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed Barclaycard presents Latitude Festival is poised to return to Henham Park in Suffolk from July 25th to 28th, 2024. Headliners Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, and Sara Pascoe, Jo Brand, Judi Love and Joanne McNally spearhead an eclectic lineup that fuses music with the arts across an immersive cultural weekend. Today the festival adds yet more names to an arts bill without boundaries, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression. Weekend and day tickets are on sale here

Latitude boasts the summer's most extensive and impressive comedy lineup outside of the Edinburgh Fringe. And today the bill gets even bigger with the addition of quick-witted virtuoso of ventriloquism, Nina Conti. With her trusty sidekick, Monkey, in tow, Conti promises a night of improvised hilarity as she transforms willing audience members into comedic characters, weaving their dating escapades into a tapestry of laughter. Conti has won a British Comedy Award for storming 'Live at the Apollo', 'Russell Howard's Good News', 'Sunday Night at the Palladium', and made a BAFTA nominated film - all without even moving her lips .Get ready to laugh until your sides ache as Conti reigns supreme as the "voice-throwing queen" of comedy.

Also joining the bill is an award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer Tiff Stevenson. As an actress she has appeared in ground breaking shows such as The Office, White Gold, and as a series regular on hit shows such as BAFTA winning People Just Do Nothing (BBC & Netflix) & Game Face (E4/Hulu). As a stand up and TV personality Tiff is a regular on TV shows such as Drunk History, Mock The Week , 8 out of 10 Cats, The Apprentice-You're Fired, The Blame Game & This Week .

Foxdog Studios bring their Laugh-out-loud show Robo Bingo to the festival. The show blends audience participation with Bingo, robots, holiday snaps and a sense of silly fun to create something unique. Join IT consultants, Lloyd and Pete in this interactive show for introverts. Expect robots, comedy and chaos.

Star of BBC sitcom Jerk, Spring Day also joins the bill. Day is an American stand-up comedian, writer and actor. Spring's uniquely acerbic and sassy style of comedy is always a crowd pleaser, orshocker... A fluent Japanese speaker and a mild cerebral palsy haver, Spring began her career headlining at the Tokyo Comedy Store whilst based in Japan. She has written, produced, directed and performed seven solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Celebrating breathtaking circus and performance art from around the globe, Latitude Festival-goers will have the unmissable chance to witness Circus Baobab who return to the UK for the first time in over 20 years with Yé. Circus Baobab masterfully combines tradition and modernity in an explosive circus experience. In Yé, a group of 13 talented young dancers and acrobats from Guinea and the diaspora explore major contemporary themes such as global warming, pollution and power over a rare resource: water. They package all this in a unique performance that is almost bursting at the seams with conviction, energy and humour. Expect giant human pyramids, hand-on-hand acrobatics and people being thrown 7 metres into the air.

A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, attendees can also expect next level circus by Circa. Ten bodies appear in a flash of light. They move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme. Can we ever find a perfect balance or is adapting to constant change the only way forward? This next chapter of Circa's internationally acclaimed Humans is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson's dramatic lighting. Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Humans 2.0 is intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human.

Laura Murphy is a genre-defying queer performance maker from Bristol, who makes text-driven and dynamic physical performance about things that she thinks needs to be talked about. Challenging, intimate and spectacular, her work is a cross-disciplinary fusion of theatre, live art, circus and verbal explosion. At this year's Latitude, Murphy presents A Spectacle of Herself. Join Laura on a mission to serve herself up [in]appropriately for your consumption, in a bold, cinematic, acrobatic odyssey through the frontiers of mental health, queerness, rage & the 21st Century space race. Directed by Ursula Martinez, with Laura's critical and cheeky signature mix of autobiography, lip-sync, video and aerial rope, A Spectacle of Herself navigates the personal and political to seek out new worlds and ways to be seen.

Latitude's Waterfront Stage is internationally acclaimed for its presentation of top-tier dance productions and companies. This year, the stage continues its impactful collaboration with DanceEast, offering a diverse program showcasing world-class dance in all its forms. Returning to the spotlight is the electrifying Thursday night event, Boy Blue Entertainment performs The Getdown, which not only features some of the finest performers in hip-hop theatre but also promises to be one of the largest lakeside dance parties in Latitude's history, reminiscent of its 2017 success. Throughout the weekend, audiences can experience the dynamic Bates Beats by McNicol Ballet Collective, a vibrant performance set to the pulsating music of Mason Bates and Ceyda Tanc Dance performing KIZLAR, a powerful celebration of womanhood that delves into themes of femininity, masculinity, strength, and vulnerability, resulting in a visually captivating dance experience.

Lucy Bayliss, Head of Creative Programmes at DanceEast said, "We're excited to be returning to the iconic Waterfront stage for Latitude 2024. Watching brilliant dance by the water is the quintessential essence of summer in Suffolk, and Latitude is the perfect place for people across the country to experience that magic. This year we'll be bringing a mix of high energy Hip Hop, Ballet, Contemporary and Folk Dance, for festival goers to discover something new or unexpected, and to move and be moved by dance."

The Place, London's creative powerhouse for dance development continues to also push creative boundaries, with an inspirational showcase of outstanding new work. This year they present Olive Branch...playground edition by Vanhulle Dance Theatre is a dynamic, feel-good, funny and family friendly dance duet that intertwines contemporary dance with martial arts. A poetic tale of rediscovering the wonder and beauty that nature provides. Mughal Miniatures: The Elephant and the Drummer by Sonia Sabri Company is an interactive dance performance for all ages, which celebrates and takes inspiration from the exquisite traditional art of Indian and Persian miniature painting. With live drumming and fabulous puppetry.

Almost thirty years after it folded, London City Ballet is reborn. Under the direction of Christopher Marney, it will return to the stage this summer at Latitude. The first season repertoire at this year's Latitude will include an excerpt of New Creation by Arielle Smith, whose Jolly Folly for English National Ballet was such a success, and the revival of Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto, Second Movement Pas De Deux.

SPLICE by Faye Stoeser and Hannah Ekholm ( ekleido) interlock and lock each other's limbs as if they're trying to solve a human rubix cube. In some ways SPLICE in an exploration of what happens when two bodies come together and apart, and the possibilities from this. Latitude favourites Disco Yoga return to the Waterfront where audience's can expect blissful, energising vinyasa flow sequences to a glorious mix of disco classics that will rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. Another returner this year will be DJ Monski Mouse and her dancers as they perform their multi-award-nominated, epic kids' dance session - Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall.