LOVETRAIN2020 Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre This November

Performances are 17-18 November.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Emanuel Gat’s award-winning production LOVETRAIN2020 – a choreographic ode to the sound and vibe of the 80s – receives its UK premiere in Sadler’s Wells Theatre this November.

Drawing on the iconic hits of 80s British duo Tears for Fears (‘Mad world’, ‘Shout’, ‘Everybody Wants to Rule The World’, ‘Change’, ‘Sowing The Seeds Of Love’), Gat’s show embodies the music’s utopic drive and epic groove.   

With adventurous costumes by Thomas Bradley and lighting by Gat himself, this performance – a story of people moving forward as they come together, drift apart, push, pull, and question each other – swings vigorously between stark silence and sing-alongs. 

LOVETRAIN2020 builds on the eccentric rigor that defines Emanuel Gat Dance. The company, founded in Tel Aviv and now based in Marseille, premiered LOVETRAIN2020 at Montpellier Danse festival, and has since toured around Europe as well as dates at BAM, New York and ADF Carolina Performing Arts.

Emanuel Gat said: “LOVETRAIN2020, is our invitation to you, to come and join a community of individuals, as they make their way along constantly changing landscapes; visual, mental and emotional, culminating in an exhilarating celebration of life. It’s our way, as we ride the utopic sounds and vibes of the 80s, to counterbalance the current “dark-age” unfolding upon us all. Beauty, light, hope and love, served in abundance and ready to use”

Gat founded his company Emanuel Gat Dance in Tel Aviv in 2004 and has since created a diverse repetoire of productions. During his career, he has developed a rich methodological set of tools and an original pedagogical approach to dance making. Over the last 25 years, his work has been presented in many leading venues and festivals around the world and he is regularly invited to teach and collaborate with international dance schools and institution. Notable works include his take on Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, Winter Voyage, which received a Bessy Award for Best Choreography when it was presented at the Lincoln Center in 2006. In 2018 he collaborated with Frankfurt’s Ensemble Modern to create Story Water, set to music by Pierre Boulez, Rebecca Saunders and himself, which premiered at the Cour D’Honneur at the Palais des Papes during the Festival d’Avignon. Gat designs the lighting for all his works and it is an integral part of his creative process.

BSL interpreted post-show talk on Saturday 18 November following the 7:30 pm performance.




