LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in June

LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is coming to Adelphi Theatre Tuesday 13 June at 7.30pm.

Join in as they recreate the magical 70s and let them take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco!

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

It's the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with us and leave your troubles at home!



This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.



Entertainers (Producers)

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: 'Lost in Music', 'Fastlove', 'The Magic of Motown', 'Cirque: The Greatest Show', 'Thank You for the Music', 'The Rocket Man', 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Don't Stop Believin'', '80s Live!', '90s Live!', 'Radio Gaga', 'Sweet Caroline', and 'Islands in the Stream',

New shows 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and 'The Makings of a Murderer' mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.