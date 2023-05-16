LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in June

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 2 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre

LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is coming to Adelphi Theatre Tuesday 13 June at 7.30pm.

Join in as they recreate the magical 70s and let them take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco!

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

It's the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with us and leave your troubles at home!


This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.


Entertainers (Producers)

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: 'Lost in Music', 'Fastlove', 'The Magic of Motown', 'Cirque: The Greatest Show', 'Thank You for the Music', 'The Rocket Man', 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Don't Stop Believin'', '80s Live!', '90s Live!', 'Radio Gaga', 'Sweet Caroline', and 'Islands in the Stream',

New shows 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and 'The Makings of a Murderer' mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in June Photo
LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in June

LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is coming to Adelphi Theatre Tuesday 13 June at 7.30pm.

ABIGAILS PARTY Comes to The Everyman This Month Photo
ABIGAIL'S PARTY Comes to The Everyman This Month

It was 1977, the year of skin-tight polyester, the Queen's Silver Jubilee and Saturday Night Fever. The Sex Pistols were storming up the charts, skateboarding was the latest craze and Angela Rippon danced with Morecambe & Wise.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREAT EXPECTATIONS at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREAT EXPECTATIONS at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released rehearsal photos for their new production of Great Expectations, which runs until 27 May 2023. 

Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride Photo
Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride

A vibrant programme of events focused around inclusivity and the freedom to express yourself are coming to Warrington in June as part of a Pride celebration.


More Hot Stories For You

LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in JuneLOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in June
Falmouth University Awarded £850,000 Research Funding For Immersive Archives Project, Capturing Cornwall's Cultural HeritageFalmouth University Awarded £850,000 Research Funding For Immersive Archives Project, Capturing Cornwall's Cultural Heritage
Galway International Arts Festival Reveals 2023 ProgrammeGalway International Arts Festival Reveals 2023 Programme
ABIGAIL'S PARTY Comes to The Everyman This MonthABIGAIL'S PARTY Comes to The Everyman This Month

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Kingskerswell Village Hall, (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Witness
Royal & Derngate (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Sage (5/25-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You