LIZZIE the Musical Comes to London at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in October

The musical plays Thursday 26 October to Saturday 2 December.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Punk rock musical LIZZIE is based on the infamous murder case of Lizzie Borden, who in the summer of 1892 was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in Fall River, Massachusetts. The musical comes to Southwark Playhouse Elephant Thursday 26 October to Saturday 2 December.
 
With music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner, LIZZIE delves into Lizzie Borden’s complex psyche and speculates on her motivations: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and trial, supported on stage by an all-female band.

LIZZIE will be directed & choreographed by William Whelton, co-founder  of Manchester’s acclaimed Hope Mill Theatre, where the production premieres from 1 to 30 September. It will then play regional dates prior to the London run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, from 26 October to 2 December.

The cast features three stars of ‘SIX’ the musical:

Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon, ‘SIX’, UK tour; Brooke in ‘Legally Blonde’, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; ‘The Voice’ 2021 semi finalist, team will.i.am) plays Lizzie.

Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress as Catherine Parr, ‘SIX’, original West End cast; Mimi in ‘Rent’, Hope Mill Theatre; and just announced to play Princess Diana in ‘Diana the Musical in concert) is Alice.

Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves, SIX’, UK tour, Anna of Cleves & Catherine Aragon alternates in ‘SIX’, West End; Alysha in ‘American Idiot’, UK tour, Dionne in ‘Hair’, 50th anniversary UK tour, ‘The Voice’ 2022 semi-finalist under the name Shaka, team Olly Murs) is Emma.

Mairi Barclay (Fastrada/Berthe in ‘Pippin’, Southwark Playhouse; Monkey in Ian McKellen’s ‘Mother Goose’, West End & UK tour) is Bridget.

Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab in ‘Broken Wings’, Charing Cross Theatre, receiving a Broadway World nomination for ‘Best Performance as an Understudy or Alternate’ for covering and playing the lead role of Selma Karamy) is cover Bridget.

Emma Louise Hoey (Lou in ‘Club Mex’, Hope Mill Theatre) is cover Lizzie and Alice.

Creative team:
Director/Choreographer William Whelton
Set and Lighting Design Andrew Exeter
Musical Supervision Katy Richardson
Associate Choreographer Yandass Ndlovu
Video Design Dan Light
Musical Direction Honor Halford-MacLeod
Costume Design Rachel Tansey
Sound Design Adam Fisher
Casting by Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA
Produced by Hope Mill Theatre.

LIZZIE premiered in New York in 2009 at The Living Theatre, with the Danish production of the show running in London in 2017 at the Greenwich Theatre.

This new production will be the first UK-created version of the show and the first UK tour.




