LIVERPOOL COMEDY FESTIVAL to Take Over Blackstock Market

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

Hot Water's Liverpool Comedy Festival will take over Blackstock Market this September promising four days of cracking comedy, live music, entertainment, food, drink and festival fun all under one roof. The festival will run from Thursday, 3 September to Sunday, 6 September 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Created, funded and delivered by the team behind the Hot Water Comedy Club, this brand-new festival has one simple aim – to celebrate everything that makes Liverpool one of the best comedy cities in the world.

For four days, Blackstock Market will be transformed into a festival village packed with laughter, entertainment and experiences for all ages.

With more than 70 comedy shows running across multiple stages and performance spaces, the festival will feature major touring acts, household names, podcasts, mixed bills, rising stars, one-off specials and some of the very best comedians from Liverpool and beyond.

Confirmed names include Tony Carroll, Jamie Hutchinson, Katie Tracey, Paul Smith, Ignacio Lopez, Adam Rowe, Rachel Fairburn, Danny McLoughlin, Phil Chapman, Ricky Tomlinson, Crissy Rock and Mick Miller with more to be announced.

Throughout the festival guests can also enjoy live music, family entertainment, street food, festival bars, whisky tasting sessions, outdoor seating areas, games, festival rides and activities across the Blackstock Market site. Come for a show, stay for the atmosphere or spend the whole day exploring everything the festival has to offer.

As the home of Hot Water Comedy Club, Blackstock Market has quickly become one of Liverpool's most exciting entertainment destinations.

Hot Water's Liverpool Comedy Festival is a chance to bring everything together and showcase what can happen when great comedy, great entertainment and great people come together in one place.

And this is just the beginning with the ambition to build a comedy festival which grows year after year, creating something Liverpool can be proud of while continuing to support comedians, performers, artists and the city's wider creative community.

Hot Water Comedy's Paul Blair says: “We're incredibly proud to be launching a comedy festival that truly reflects Liverpool's world-famous sense of humour and comedy heritage. Bringing together established stars, rising talent and local comedians under one roof, it's a genuine celebration of live comedy and everything that makes the city's comedy scene so special.

“This is just the start. Our ambition is to grow the festival year after year into one of the UK's biggest comedy festivals while continuing to champion local comedians and give audiences an unforgettable live experience.

“There's simply nothing like being in a room full of laughter – live comedy in proper comedy clubs will always beat watching a screen at an arena.”

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming