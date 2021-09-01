LITTLE WOMEN Will Play a Limited Season at Park Theatre, London

Little Women, the musical based on the critically acclaimed 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, will begin performances at Park Theatre, London on 11 November 2021 for a limited season until 19 December and with an official opening night on 17 November.

Little Women has a book by stage and screen writer Allan Knee (Finding Neverland, The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit), lyrics by Mindi Dickstein (lyricist for Benny and Joon, book writer forToy Story - The Musical and book and lyrics for Beasts and Saints), and music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland (co-produced The Lonesome West, created Handel's Messiah Rocks for the Boston Pops, arranger and music supervisor for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and music director for Les Miserables).

Casting is to be announced.

Little Women follows the adventures of the four March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Jo, the second eldest of the March daughters and an aspiring writer, receives yet another rejection from a publisher. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells Jo she can do better by making her stories more personal. Begrudgingly, Jo weaves the story of how she and her sisters grew up in Civil War America - a tale of self-discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Little Women was first produced on Broadway in 2005, starring Sutton Foster as Jo. The musical had its UK premiere at Hope Mill Theatre in 2017, produced by Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions and directed by Bronagh Lagan.

Little Women at Park Theatre is directed by Bronagh Lagan with set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch. It is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions, in association with Park Theatre. It is co-produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Bronagh Lagan said, "Little Women is a show very dear to my heart, being one of four sisters myself. It's a real privilege bringing this show to London, one which I am very grateful for. Women are still struggling to find true equality in society, it is quite incredible to think that this tale of female empowerment was written over 150 years ago."

Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment said, "We are all delighted to be bringing this beautiful musical to London after its European premiere in 2017. We hope it will bring much magic and joy to London's Park Theatre this Autumn and can't wait to welcome audiences to see it."

Learn more at www.parktheatre.co.uk.