LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER FUTURE SELF Will Come to the National Youth Theatre

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National Youth Theatre has announced the initial wave of British stars of stage and screen returning to their NYT roots for a one night only staged performance, Letters to My Younger Future Self. The show to mark the NYT's 70th anniversary, will take place on 20 September at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall supported by Netflix.

Alumni and supporters sharing hilarious stories, dark secrets and sage advice alongside the brightest talent from a new generation of storytellers include Adeel Akhtar (), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Fehinti Balogun (Down Cemetery Road), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Rob Rinder (Judge Rinder), Sarah Solemani (Bridget Jones's Baby), Takunda Muzondiwa (Roundhouse Poetry Slam winner 2026) and Jack Thorne (Adolescence.) Letters penned by legends of stage and screen include Dame Judi Dench (Skyfall) and Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die) with further appearances and letters by British stars of stage and screen to be announced soon.

Letters To My Younger Future Self features a dazzling array of creatives representing seven decades of stand-out talent under the direction of CEO and Artistic Director Paul Roseby OBE and Director Josie Daxter. Dramaturgy by Krishna Istha and Sophie Ellerby, Video Design by Will Duke, Lighting Design by Prema Mehta, Sound Design by Nicola Chang and Movement Director by Matthew Wells. The show will be powered on stage, behind the scenes and on screen by young talent nurtured through Netflix and National Youth Theatre's IGNITE Your Creativity programme.

NYT Patron Adeel Akhtar said: “I came up through National Youth Theatre and it was a really, really important step in me being where I am now. I'm looking forward to being back with my friends from NYT for a special evening”

NYT President Barbara Broccoli CBE said: “ The National Youth Theatre's Letters To My Younger Future Self at Southbank's Royal Festival Hall promises to be a very special evening of entertainment celebrating the 70th anniversary of the world's first youth theatre. We are assembling an exciting line-up of Britain's brightest young talent to perform alongside NYT alumni, the UK's leading actors across television, film and theatre”.

Emmy winning Adolescence co-creator and alumnus Jack Throne said: “I love the NYT. I had the time of my life there and watching what they did with Let The Right One In recently was just thrilling. I loved acting as a kid, and my dad brought me to London to audition for the courses they ran. He actually bought me three times, because I failed to get in the first two. But once inside it was like being welcomed to the best club. I was surrounded by ambition and talent. I quickly realised I wasn't good enough to be an actor, but it fired me with a desperation to find another way to get into the rehearsal room.”

Bridgerton's India Amarteifio said: “Happy to be supporting NYT at The Royal Festival Hall in September. An important place for young people to hone their skills from across the country and without socio-economic exemption. Just art!”

Game of Thrones Star Jessica Henwick said: “National Youth Theatre was a key step on the road to where I am today. I'm pleased to support the next generation on their journey into the industry”

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word at the Southbank Centre, says: “We're absolutely thrilled to be hosting Letters to My Younger / Future Self at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, part of our Letters To The Future weekend. This new project is all about platforming the voices and views of young people, and asking big questions about what kind of society they want to build as we head into our next 75 years. We look forward to welcoming present and future stars of stage and screen to the Royal Festival Hall to hear their letters to their younger / future selves in what promises to be a very inspiring night.”

Letters to My Younger Future Self is supported by Netflix, who since 2023 have partnered with National Youth Theatre to create over 4,000 free opportunities to inspire the next generation of behind-the-scenes talent into creative careers.

60% of Britain's biggest screen stars started on stage and the NYT is renowned globally for being a creative home for many of the best. Its illustrious alumni include performers from Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren and Adeel Akhtar, to Andrea Riseborough, Matt Smith, Regé‑Jean Page and Susan Wokoma. Dramatists who got an early break with the leading youth arts charity include Jack Thorne, James Graham, Miriam Battye, Lennie James and Sarah Solemani. Not to mention comedians Tom Allen and Joel Dommett and musicians Ed SHeeran and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

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