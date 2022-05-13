LET ME SING... AND I'M HAPPY Comes to the Canal Cafe Theatre

New York style Musical Theatre piano bar (open mic) with Nathan Martin at the piano and a roster of West End hosts...Starting Sunday afternoons at The Canal Café Theatre.

Your hosts will entertain you for a while and then it's over to you!

Sign up and give us your favourite showtune (or easy listening, jazz, pop etc). Absolutely anybody is welcome to get up and have fun in a supportive, FRIENDLY environment - from those who normally only sing in the shower to West End pros!

Bring your own repertoire or choose from a stack of music at the venue and over 1500 scores on digital file.

We will also have some singalongs so people can warm up from the safety of their seats, and of course you are welcome to come and just listen, relax, and enjoy the music with a glass of wine!

Why not come early and enjoy a walk on the canal, a Sunday roast, or a drink in the beer garden first, or stay on after for the world famous News Revue...

HOSTING:

Nathan Taylor, June 12th (Anyone Can Whistle, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Martin Guerre, Rocky Horror, Hedwig, Our Gay Wedding: The Musical)

James Gillan, June 26th (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Wicked, Starlight Express, Taboo, Tommy, Shakespeare's Globe)

Other recent hosts have included:

Matthew Gent (Cabaret, Les Miserables, Sweeney Todd, Phantom of the Opera)

Sarah Lark (Les Miserables, Oliver, Witches of Eastwick, Mamma Mia)

Sarah Moyle (TV's Doctors, Jerusalem, Les Miserables, My Fair Lady, Oliver)

Tasha Sheridan (School Of Rock, Mamma Mia, Evita, Carousel)

Ben Stock (Beauty and the Beast, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Grease, Over my Shoulder)

Dylan Turner (We Will Rock You, One Man Two Guvnors, Mamma Mia, Rock Of Ages)

Gabriel Vick (A Little Night Music, Avenue Q, Once, La Cage Aux Folles, Les Miserables film)

Alex Young (Anyone Can Whistle, South Pacific, Me and my Girl, Follies, Carousel)

Pianist: Nathan Martin

Performances are Sunday 12th June 2022 @5pm and Sunday 26th June 2022 @5pm

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/let-me-sing/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £12/£10 (+£1.50 booking fee)