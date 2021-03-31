Kiln Theatre Re-opens Its Doors

For the first time since theatres closed on 16 March 2020, Kiln Theatre will re-open to share live performance with audiences with a season of work including three world premières - Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me by Amy Trigg, NW Trilogy by Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams, and The Wife of Willesden adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, and a major revival of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Ayad Akhtar's The Invisible Hand.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, said today, "After a long hard year, it is with great excitement that we can finally announce a return to live performance on the stage at Kiln Theatre. What we are looking forward to most is welcoming audiences back into our building. We cannot wait to join together in the shared experience of powerful story telling - to come out of our isolation and to laugh, debate and cry in company. This year has convinced us, more than ever before, there is nothing like the power of theatre to unite us and enable us to share the experiences and complexities of our varied lived experiences.

"It was important to us to bring new work to our audiences - to challenge and provoke new conversations. We're opening our building with the world première of Amy Trigg's Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me - the winner of the inaugural The Women's Prize for Playwriting, which we will partner with Ellie Keel, Paines Plough and 45North to present.

"I will then return to my collaboration with the brilliant Ayad Akhtar with a major revival of his play The Invisible Hand - very much a play for the moment we have found ourselves inhabiting.

"Later this year we will stage NW Trilogy - three new plays by three essential and heart-felt voices, Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams, and directed by our Associates Taio Lawson and Susie McKenna; and completing the season is the world première of Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden. With our partners at Brent 2020: Borough of Culture, we are thrilled to present these two major works which are truly born of our community. We are proud to offer this wealth of new work across this year to allow audiences to discover theatre and its possibilities afresh with new meaning of what we have experienced over the past twelve months."

The new season will be staged in a Covid safe environment following government advice.

Kiln Theatre has been granted the use of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely mark. The mark certifies that they are complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of their staff and audiences. Ticket holders can find out more here [https://officiallondontheatre.com/see-it-safely/] about the measures that have been put in place ahead of their visit, and what they will need to know beforehand.