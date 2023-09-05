Keith Allen Will Star as Scrooge in Mark Gatiss' Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances run 27 October – 18 November 2023 at Nottingham Playhouse.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Keith Allen Will Star as Scrooge in Mark Gatiss' Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Full casting has been announced for the revival of Mark Gatiss' acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Star of stage and screen Keith Allen (Shallow Grave, Robin Hood BBC, Kingsman: The Golden Circle Marvel Films, The Pembrokeshire Murders ITV, The Homecoming Theatre Royal Bath) will play the role of Scrooge.



He will be joined by Peter Forbes (Follies National Theatre) as Marley, along with Leona Allen (The Devil's Hour Amazon Prime) as Caroline, James Backway (War Horse National Theatre/West End) as Fred, Geoffrey Beevers (Amadeus National Theatre) as Narrator, Angelina Chudi (Henry VI: War of the Roses RSC) as Belle, Edward Harrison (Queenie Channel 4) as Bob Cratchit, Bettrys Jones (The Art of Illusion Hampstead Theatre) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Joe Shire (Witness for the Prosecution Eleanor Lloyd) as Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present, Rebecca Trehearn (Cinderella Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Mrs Cratchit, and Ryan Weston (Herons Italia Conti) as Tiny Tim.

In Nottingham, the role of Edwin Cratchit will be shared by William Barker and Charlie Westlake, while Grace Cratchit will be shared by Madison Spencer-Ogiorumua and Ava-Jade Wolstenholme.

In London, Edwin Cratchit will be shared by Joshua Beswick, Oliver Dawson, and Alex Gross, and Grace Cratchit shared by Esme Gupta-Wright, Anaya-Sky Lueshing, and Cherry Mitra.

Performances run 27 October – 18 November 2023 at Nottingham Playhouse.

Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

It's a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he'll have to face three more eerie encounters…

In the creative team, joining writer Mark Gatiss and director Adam Penford are Paul Wills (Designer), Philip Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ella Wahlström (Sound Designer), Nina Dunn for PixelLux (Video Designer), Georgina Lamb (Movement Director), Tingying Dong (Composer), John Bulleid (Illusions Designer), Ginny Schiller CDG (Casting Director), Verity Naughton CDG (Children's Casting Director), Matthew Forbes (Puppet Designer and Director), Tom Attwood (Musical Director), Kate Godfrey (Voice and Dialect Coach) and Joseph Marshall (Associate Designer).




