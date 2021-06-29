Katrina and The Waves and More Announced For Hale Barns Carnival

Hale Barns Carnival will step back into the Eighties next month with a stellar line-up of musical favourites headlined by Katrina and the Waves.

This year's Hale Barns takes place across the weekend of Friday 16 July, Saturday 17 July and Sunday 18 July 2021 - and will be a socially distanced event with extra Covid-safe measures in place.

The Eighties extravaganza on Sunday 18 July is the brilliant finale to three unmissable nights of music promised at the annual Cheshire event which raises thousands of pounds for good causes.

And just announced is Brother Beyond featuring Nathan Moore who will also perform live on the evening.

Katrina and the Waves were formed in the early 1980s and scored a massive international hit in 1985 with the irrepressible Walking on Sunshine.

In 1997 they went on to win Eurovision for the United Kingdom with the anthem Love Shine a Light, while a string of greatest hits also includes Sun Street, That's The Way, (I Can) Dream About It, Going Down to Liverpool and Do You Want Crying?

Speaking about their appearance at Hale Barns, lead singer Katrina Leskanich said: "I feel we all owe it to ourselves to have some really good times again.

"My music is positive and uplifting - it makes me happy to perform and I hope everyone at the Hale Barns Carnival will feel the same.

"We've all been through such an awfully stressful time. Music will heal the soul and bring back some joy. I can't wait to perform for you and see you there."

Katrina and the Waves will be joined by Brit Award-winning 5 Star who were formed in 1983 by siblings Denise, Delroy, Doris, Stedman and Lorraine and went on to enjoy an impressive 15 top 40 records in five years, including System Addict, Can't Wait Another Minute, Rain or Shine and The Slightest Touch.

Support comes from Doctor and the Medics whose version of Norman Greenbaum's Spirit in the Sky became an international smash hit in 1986, reaching number one in the UK, Canada, Ireland and Austria.

And Brother Beyond feat Nathan Moore will also perform live on the night. In 1988, the boy band had a top three hit with their breakthrough single The Harder I Try - produced by the legendary Stock Aitken & Waterman, while their other hits include He Ain't No Competition, Be My Twin, Can You Keep a Secret? and Drive On.

A very special Proms with Russell Watson officially opens the carnival on the evening of Friday 16 July, with the concert raising money for The Seashell Trust - a Cheshire charity which helps young people with complex needs and communication challenges.

The following evening (Saturday 17 July) the headliners are Seventies disco legends Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams.

Expect a night of classic hits including Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Sunny, Brown Girl in the Ring, Rivers of Babylon, Hooray! Hooray! It's a Holiday, and their sensational 2021 TikTok version of Rasputin which topped the charts.

Gates open at 5pm for the live concerts on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the music starting at 6pm.

All 100% of the ticket revenue from the evening concerts will be donated towards community projects and charities. One ongoing project supported by the event is to help fund the building of a new community hall in Hale Barns, which will provide a platform to showcase local talent and run adult learning and youth projects.

The live concerts are once again complemented by a two-day free Hale Barns Carnival family event on the Saturday and Sunday (17 and 18 July).

The daytime programme will feature attractions including local performances and live music, a craft activity tent, traditional fun fair rides, a makers' market, food village and bars.

This year the popular Supercars paddock boasts vehicles from the big and small screen including cars which had a starring role in James Bond, The Saint and Only Fools and Horses.

Daytime entry is free from noon until 4.45pm. Last entry is at 4pm.

The carnival weekend will be staged with measures in place, including more space and hand sanitizer stations, to ensure a relaxed and safe event for all the family.

Organiser Max Eden from Hale Barns Events said: "We're really excited that despite all the ongoing Covid restrictions we're able to present such a fantastic programme at Hale Barns this year.

"The music scene of the Eighties gave us some brilliant bands and lots of really great tunes which have stood the test of time.

"Given the events of the last 16 months, we all deserve some happiness in our lives. And Katrina and the Waves are just the band to deliver that with their sunny, uplifting music guaranteed to get the audience on their feet.

"With 5 Star, Doctor and the Medics and now Brother Beyond feat Nathan Moore on the bill too it's going to be a really joyous evening."

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now.

There are also special VIP pods for up to 10 people available to hire, giving access to a premium bar, full at-table waitress service and VIP toilets.

Learn more at www.halebarnscarnival.co.uk