Jonathan Eiø Announces New Single ‘Shut My Eyes’ Featuring Stephen Ashfield

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Manx West End performer and musical director Jonathan Eiø announced the release of his brand-new single, Shut My Eyes, now available on Apple Music, Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

The song marks the first single from Jonathan's forthcoming album, Three - an exciting collection of all-original songs, written by Jonathan in collaboration with a brilliant lineup of fellow writers and artists. The project celebrates the worlds of musical theatre, pop and easy listening, occasionally blurring the lines between all three (and occasionally blurring the lines of Jonathan's sleep schedule while writing them).

Joining Jonathan on Shut My Eyes is acclaimed West End and Broadway performer Stephen Ashfield, best known for originating the role of Bob Gaudio in the original UK production of Jersey Boys before going on to appear on Broadway in The Book of Mormon. Together, the pair deliver an intimate and heartfelt performance that offers a glimpse of what's to come from the full album - and proves that two theatre professionals in a studio can, in fact, remain relatively focused for the duration of one track.

Currently touring the UK as Bob Gaudio in the hit production of Oh What A Night!, Jonathan has spent many years performing, musical directing and teaching across the UK theatre industry. Three brings together a host of celebrated performers from the West End and television, creating an album filled with memorable collaborations, beautifully crafted arrangements, and the occasional moment of 'how did we actually pull that off?' followed closely by 'we should probably not try that again at 2am.'

Blending musical theatre influences, timeless pop sensibilities and easy-listening textures, Three is a personal passion project born from Jonathan's love of storytelling through music - and his inability to stop writing songs, even when actively trying to do other things. While every listener has different tastes, Jonathan hopes there will be something on the album that resonates with anyone who enjoys great vocals, meaningful performances, and the general chaos of creative collaboration.

Speaking about the release, Jonathan said: 'This album has been a real labour of love. Every track is an original song I've written with some incredibly talented collaborators, and I've been so lucky to work with such wonderful performers throughout the process. I can't wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album - and to discover that, yes, I did actually manage to finish it without anyone being permanently traumatised. I really hope people enjoy 'Shut My Eyes' and, if you do, I'd be so grateful if you could stream it, add it to your playlists and help spread the word. Independent music only grows because people choose to share it, and every single stream genuinely means the world - even the ones from my friends and family on repeat.'

With Three set for release soon, Shut My Eyes offers the first taste of what's to come.

Shut My Eyes is available now on Apple Music, Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

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