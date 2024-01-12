Jenny Sealey Brings SELF-RAISING to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Jenny Sealey, the award-winning artistic director of Graeae, brings her acclaimed one-woman show Self-Raising to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Having spent a lifetime championing stories by Deaf and disabled artists, Sealey now takes to the road to tell her own story. Unravelling the past and facing the future, Self-Raising, which can be seen at the SJT on Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February, is a blisteringly honest, laugh-out-loud show about growing up deaf in a family with secrets.

Jenny says: “I feel so lucky to be able to share Self-Raising across England and I am looking forward to hearing more secrets!”

Jenny Sealey has been the Artistic Director of Graeae since 1997. She has pioneered a new theatrical language developing the ‘Aesthetics of Access’ as an artistic expression; the creative integration of sign language, captioning and audio description in performance. Her credits for Graeae include The Paradis Files, Reasons To Be Cheerful, Sarah Kane’s Blasted; Kaite O’Reilly’s peeling, The House of Bernarda Alba, Blood Wedding and The Threepenny Opera. Plays for young people include Diary of an Action Man and Whiter than Snow, both by Mike Kenny. Outdoor productions include Against the Tide, The Iron Man, The Garden, The Limbless Knight – A Tale of Rights Reignited and, for the WW1 Centenary, This Is Not For You with disabled veterans. Jenny co-directed the London 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony alongside Bradley Hemmings (GDIF). She has been awarded the Liberty Human Rights Arts Award and is an honorary Doctor of Drama at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Middlesex University and a Fellow of the Central School of Speech and Drama and Rose Bruford College.

Mike Kenny was included in the Independent on Sunday’s list of Top Ten Living UK Playwrights. His plays are performed regularly throughout the UK and all over the world. He was the first recipient of The Arts Council of England Children’s Award. His adaptation of The Railway Children won the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. In 2012 he created a new version of The York Mysteries, and has since worked on the large scale, site-sensitive community plays Blood and Chocolate, In Fog and Falling Snow, and This is Not For You, for Graeae and 14-18-NOW. Most recently, his adaptation of CJ Sansom’s Sovereign was performed by a cast of over 100. He first worked with Jenny Sealey at Red Ladder Theatre in 1988. His work for Graeae includes The Last Freak Show, A Diary of an Action Man, Whiter than Snow, and this year’s dramatisation for BBC Radio 4, The Chatterleys.

For over 40 years, Graeae has cultivated and championed the best in Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent, locally, nationally and internationally. Graeae is passionate about igniting artistic curiosity, championing accessibility and providing a platform for new generations of artists through the creation of trail-blazing theatre. It is also a human rights company, founded on the need to tackle social injustice, discrimination and exclusion. Graeae’s work has been seen in stadiums, theatres, schools, at festivals and streamed online. Recent productions include UK Theatre Award winner The Paradis Files, Kerbs, Olivier Award-nominated 10 Nights, and two seasons of the digital new work programme Crips without Constraints. Other work includes the hit Ian Dury musical Reasons to be Cheerful and outdoor spectacles The Iron Man and This Is Not For You. In addition to productions, Graeae also runs an extensive programme of training, learning, and creative professional development programmes.

Self-Raising is in association with Soho Theatre and Theatr Iolo, and developed with The Incubator at The Egg, Theatre Royal Bath.

It can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 20 and 1.45pm on Thursday 21 February. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here