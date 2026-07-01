HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN to Play Milton Keynes Theatre

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Britain is turning Barmy in 2027 as the award-winning children's history brand Horrible Histories returns to Milton Keynes Theatre with the acclaimed West End production of Barmy Britain. Performing from 1 to 3 July 2027, it's a laughter-packed family show with all the juiciest bits of this nation's history!

With live acting and 3D special effects, Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain will make historical figures and events come alive on stage and hover at your fingertips!

The show features a collection of Britain's most famous – and infamous! – rulers and villains from across the ages. Will you be able to beat battling Queen Boudica? Will you roar with delight at Richard the Lionheart? Could you survive the putrid plague? Would you be executed on the spot by evil Elizabeth? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy Fawkes? Dare you stand and deliver to the deeply dastardly Dick Turpin? Now's your chance to escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

ABOUT HORRIBLE HISTORIES

HORRIBLE HISTORIES is the world's bestselling children's history book series – written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown and published by Scholastic. Over 35 million copies are in print, and the series has been translated into 38 languages since the books first published over 30 years ago. Uniquely funny, fact-filled and unflinching, the books have inspired award-winning TV series, sell-out stage-shows, a feature film, exhibitions, attractions, magazines and games. Horrible Histories has been described as: 'A cultural phenomenon' (Daily Telegraph), 'Brilliant' (Mail on Sunday), 'Anarchic' (Daily Express), 'A winning formula' (Evening Standard) and 'The cultural behemoth that has been merrily illustrating the gruesome corners of the past since 1993' (The Times).

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