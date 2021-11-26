Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JERSEY BOYS Tribute Heads to Theatre Royal Winchester

The performance takes place on Monday 13 December.

Bye Bye Baby - a celebration of the musical phenomenon Jersey Boys and the timeless music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is heading to Theatre Royal Winchester on Monday 13 December.

The evening will feature over thirty of Valli's iconic hits including Sherry, December '63 (Oh What a Night!), Grease, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin', Working My Way Back To You, and many more - all performed in incredible four part harmonies, roof-raising falsetto and with energetic and stylish choreography.

Bye Bye Baby will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Monday 13 December at 7.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.


