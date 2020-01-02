Immersive Production Of URINETOWN Will Be Staged At The World's Oldest Mechanised Papermill

Urinetown is coming to the world's oldest working, mechanised paper mill in June.

Staged at the Frogmore Paper Mill in Apsley, Hertfordshire, the site-specific experience will involve audiences being led by actors around the building.

Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann's 2001 Tony Award-winning musical satirises politics, bureaucracy and social responsibility whilst simultaneously poking fun at broadway-style musicals. Set in the wake of extreme water shortages, urination is now politicised and citizens must pay to use the municipal facilities or face extradition to the terrifying and mysterious Urinetown. It features the songs "It's a Privilege to Pee", "Look at the Sky" and "Run, Freedom, Run".

This Vivo D'Arte production follows on from their similar take on Jason Robert Brown's Parade (2017) and Jonathan Larson's Rent (2018), and will run from 16th June to 4th July.

Casting is yet to be announced.



