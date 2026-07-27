IT'S TOVAH! THE FAREWELL SHOW Will Come to London's Crazy Coqs
Singers, dancers and musicians join Zafrin for a one-night cabaret at Brasserie Zédel in Soho.
IT'S TOVAH! The Farewell Show is a love letter to the UK, signifying the past four years of Tovah's time in England. Join Tovah Zafrin on Wednesday, July 29, at 8:45pm (doors @ 815pm) at the Soho-based The Crazy Coqs theater / cabaret, located in Brasserie Zédel, for a one night only celebration, filled with music, poetry, and a whole lot of dancing! Though this is the end of a momentous chapter this isn't goodbye…but just the beginning of her next journey from Big Ben to the Big Apple!
Tovah, who was born in New York City,received her BA Hons in Acting from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) in 2024. Currently based in London, Tovah made her professional debut in the UK as Fauna in Chester Storyhouse's Christmas production of Sleeping Beauty where she was recognized for “bringing a touch of Beyoncé to Chester”. Other UK credits include, Joanne Jefferson in RENT, Hamlet in Hamlet, and Queen Margaret of Anjou in Queen Margaret. Growing up, they attended the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and found a passion for acting through the stories that they created through dance. Tovah hopes that their art inspires all to embrace their fullest potential through endless possibilities.
Tovah will be joined at the 60-minute performance by many of her incredibly talented friends from their time in England, with James Jackson on the guitar and Ed Wing on piano. Singers: Grace Venus, Emma Wallace, Emily Langford & AVIVA. Dancers: Chelsea Breeze, Iri Kristiansen. Choreography: Chelsea Breeze Musical Arrangements: Aminita Frances. Stage Manager: Julia Bauso.
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