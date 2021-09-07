IN OTHER WORDS Will Stream Online Later This Month

Inspired by his experiences volunteering in a care home pre-pandemic, writer and performer Matthew Seager's emotive play has been adapted into a specially filmed version to be released this September following a critically acclaimed theatrical run. Opening in World Alzheimer's Month, the production will be available for audiences to stream between 27th September - 12th October and will also be part of charity Playlist for Life's e-learning resource for healthcare and social care students.

In Other Words is a powerful love story that explores the tragic effects of Alzheimer's disease and the transformative power of music in helping reconnect those living with dementia to their loved ones and the world around them. Brought to life by two actors and set to a soundtrack of Frank Sinatra, audiences are led through fifty years of Arthur and Jane's relationship, jumping in and out of memories and experiencing a failing mind as it loses its grip on reality.

Matthew Seager said, "To have an opportunity to share this story, and the importance of personally meaningful music in dementia care, with those who have a connection to the subject matter and would otherwise not be able to see it, is truly exciting. Additionally, to develop our collaboration with Playlist for Life in a more robust way as an addition to their eLearning recourse, feels hugely exciting."

Michelle Armstrong-Surgenor, Executive Director at Playlist for Life, said: "World Alzheimer's Month is a timely release for this beautiful artistic impression of the powerful relationship between music, memories and dementia. As a charity our aim is to share the power of personal music for dementia with as many people who could benefit as possible, so we're very proud to support this production with such a strong message at its heart."

Playlist for Life is a UK-wide music and dementia charity founded in 2013 by writer and broadcaster Sally Magnusson after the death of her mother, Mamie, who had dementia. Their vision is that everyone living with dementia should have access to a unique, personal playlist and for everyone who loves or cares for them to know how to use it. Since 2015 they have trained over 7000 health care professionals and worked with hundreds of community organisations around the UK to share the power of personal music for people affected by dementia.

Matthew Seager trained at Royal Conservatoire Scotland. As well as performing in the original UK tour for In Other Words he has also performed across the UK and internationally with award-winning touring company Handlebards on numerous occasions. Lianne Harvey has also performed with Handlebards as well as the UK and USA tour of Inspector Calls and TV including Holby City and Not Safe For Work.

The production is streaming online from 27th September - 12th October.

Pay What You Can (recommended £15 per household)

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/in-other-words-digital-theatre-tickets-169849730115