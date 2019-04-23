IN LOYAL COMPANY Will Embark on UK Tour

In Loyal Company embarks on an extensive UK tour this year and makes a highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe following a sell-out run in 2018. Based on the incredible true story of Arthur Robinson's experiences as a Prisoner of War during World War II, this poignant tale of survival and sacrifice is written and performed by his great-nephew David William Bryan.

A gripping and touching production, In Loyal Company is the remarkable story of a missing World War II soldier facing desperate odds. Working as a packer on the Liverpool docks in 1941, Arthur 'Joe' Robinson signs up as a private in the 18th Reconnaissance Division after the death of his best friend during the Blitz. The ship to his deployment in Singapore is sunk by Japanese bombers and Joe is declared missing. It's another four years before he finally makes it home.

In Loyal Company is a fresh take on the war epic and promises to move audiences around the country. From the Liverpool docks to Prisoner of War camps in Thailand, the stunning sound and lighting design by Jonny Ryan immerses the audience directly in the action. The production brings to life the reality of World War II as it shines a light on our former servicemen and women, their courage and loyalty in the face of extreme adversity.

David William Bryan comments, It's a privilege to honour my great uncle whilst also raising awareness of the sacrifices made by so many brave men and women during World War II.

Pulled from their sweethearts and the cobbled streets they knew, In Loyal Company tackles with great empathy the brutal reality faced by the ordinary people who signed up to fight and were thrust into unknown landscapes and imminent danger. This utterly human piece exposes the horrors of the internment camps.



Ticket prices vary. Tickets are available for all tour dates at www.davidwilliambryan.com.





