Hypnotist Fraser Penman Comes to Reconnect Regal Theatre, Bathgate

The performance is on 28 October, 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Enjoy a wild night of fun with one of Scotland’s most talented and unusual entertainers, Fraser Penman – the albino mind reader and comedy hypnotist. 

Forget Quest and even Beat Sabar – you can join him on stage and star in your very own virtual reality experience through the power of your imagination!   

Fraser brings all this and so much more with his show A Night Of The Mind. 

Described as Scotland’s answer to Derren Brown, Fraser had a string of sell-out shows at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe and now he’s heading to Bathgate’s Regal Theatre on 28 October. 

There’s lots of audience participation – for those who want to join in – as Fraser says, “you’re welcome to stay in the audience or you can be the star in tonight’s performance!” 

A Night Of The Mind is suitable for all ages and tastes (though only over 18s go on stage). No two shows are ever the same, but they will all leave you feeling absolutely amazed. 

A regular on radio and podcasts, Fraser is renowned for hypnotising some of Scotland’s biggest influencers.   

He says “I was inspired to create a show putting a modern twist on an age-old art, by taking the audience on a journey of discovery and creativity through their own imagination.    

“A moment where people can forget their nine to five and leave their insecurities at the door, embracing everyone’s individual personality through the power of the mind whilst having an amazing time and a lot of fun.   

“I take the fear some people have of being hypnotised away, by explaining how and why it works and invite them to try it for themselves.”  

With the power of suggestion, audience members will find themselves on a fun journey, featuring air guitars, racing washing machines, animal rapper competitions and the best dance moves you'll see outwith Strictly, not to mention Fraser’s ability to create miracle predictions that seem totally impossible. 

It’s all set to an upbeat soundtrack that has the whole audience singing along – followed by a mysterious melody to set the mood - and that’s even before the show has started. 

All of this is from a highly unusual and talented young performer. The 29-year-old from East Kilbride was born with a condition called oculocutaneous albinism, meaning he has no pigment in his skin/hair or eyes and is visually impaired. 

Being Albino brought many challenges growing up – but Fraser turned the things that made him different into his biggest assets as a performer unlike any other. 




