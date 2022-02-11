Hannah Treadaway Appointed As Wiltshire Creative's Agent For Change As Part Of Their Associateship With Ramps On The Moon

Wiltshire Creative today announces that Hannah Treadaway returns to the theatre as the company's newly appointed Agent for Change as part of their associateship with Ramps on the Moon - an Arts Council funded consortium of UK theatres working to increase visibility and accessibility for D/deaf and disabled people on and off stage.

Hannah Treadaway said today, "Having enjoyed working with Wiltshire Creative many times in the past, I am really looking forward to working with the team as Agent for Change alongside the brilliant Ramps on the Moon."

Executive Director of Wiltshire Creative Sebastian Warrack commented, "At Wiltshire Creative, we are delighted to have been invited to be part of Ramps on the Moon - a consortium of organisations which enriches stories, by normalising the presence of D/deaf and disabled people on and off stage. As part of our work with Ramps on the Moon, we are thrilled to have appointed Hannah Treadaway onto our team as our Agent for Change. As a disabled director, Hannah Treadaway brings a wealth of experience and knowledge which will help us strengthen and broaden our engagement with D/deaf and disabled audiences and participants."

Hannah Treadaway is a South-West based writer, director, composer, coach and access consultant. She is currently a Connect Artist at Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme, a writer on Sphinx 30 with Sphinx Theatre and alumni of Graeae's Write to Play. She recently wrote an adaption of Grimm Tales for Folio Theatre and University Arts Bournemouth which was performed as a digital performance. During the pandemic she has created work in a range of mediums including writing interactive Twitter story Be Taylor Jones and YouTube monologue Specs of Light for Graeae Theatre Company; short play Double Bounce for Sphinx Theatre, and spoken word piece Here for All the Queens Men and Wiltshire Creative, alongside working as a coach, dramaturg and access consultant. She has previously worked with companies including Diverse City, Wyldwood Arts, Folio Theatre, Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Graeae Theatre, Paine's Plough, The Bunker, Lighthouse Poole, Taking Flight and HighTide.

As one of their Associate Partners, Wiltshire Creative will also stage at least one full-scale production in accordance with Ramps on the Moon commitments, including casting a roughly equal mix of deaf, disabled and non-disabled performers and integrated accessibility, such as embedding audio description, BSL interpretation and captioning from the first stages of the creative process.

Wiltshire Creative's associateship will last until 2023 and as they have committed to a programme of organisational change including:

Embedding Deaf and disabled people throughout their organisations.

Putting access and inclusion on the agenda of all meetings.

Creating long term employment and training opportunities for Deaf and disabled people.

Committing core production expenditure to the project, alongside the specific additional project funding.

Led by Director for Change Michèle Taylor and New Wolsey Theatre, Ramps on the Moon also includes Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres and associate partner Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme (RTYDS).