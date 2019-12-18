HOTTER Returns to Soho Theatre

Hotter Project and Ellie Keel Productions today announce the return of the critically acclaimed HOTTER to Soho Theatre due to popular demand. Following sold out runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Soho Theatre earlier this year, the production will run as a double bill with Hotter Project's currently running acclaimed show FITTER. The production runs for three performances, 27, 28, 30 December.

What is the sweatiest you've ever been?

When was the hottest you've ever felt?

How would you describe your orgasm?

Hello, we're Ell and Mary.

We're best friends and ex-girlfriends and we're bored of playing it cool.

So this is a show about what gets you hot. We asked women and transpeople aged 11 to 97 what makes them sweat, flush, rub and gush. OK, we didn't ask the 11 year old exactly the same questions.

We made a sweaty verbatim dance party out of their answers.

Mary Higgins devised and stars in FITTER. Her previous theatre credits include Callisto: A Queer Epic (Arcola Theatre) and Suddenly Last Summer (Oxford Playhouse). Her screen credits include Misbehaviour (Left Bank Pictures), Traitors (Channel 4), and she recently wrapped on The English Game for Netflix.

Ell Potter devised and stars in FITTER. She graduated from LAMDA earlier this year. While studying, she was named Audible's 'Breakout Star' of 2019, recording their bestselling Thriller of the Year, Winter Dark; and was shortlisted for the Alan Bates Award. She is also a prizewinner in the BBC Carleton Hobbs Bursary Award. Her credits include The Unwelcome and The Country Girls (BBC Radio Drama).

Jessica Edwards is an award-winning freelance director and writer. She makes work that is formally inventive and new. She often explores the queer and female experiences, and creates theatre that is iconoclastic, pop-tastic, subversive and outrageous. She is a Supported Artist at Shoreditch Town Hall, and has directed shows at the Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, the Arcola, Southwark Playhouse, Theatre503, the Almeida Young Company, and Trafalgar Studios. As a writer, she is currently developing her first screenplay, and was recently awarded a Peggy Ramsay Grant for her first play, Crashland. She holds a first in English from Oxford University is represented by Camilla Young at Curtis Brown.

Recent directing: Hotter (Underbelly / Soho Theatre), Passengers (Summerhall), Sparks (Vaults / Pleasance / HighTide), Nacktsängerin (BKA Theater Berlin), Denim: World Tour (Soho Theatre / Underbelly), Punts (Theatre503), Torch (Latitude / Edinburgh Festival 2016), Haters Make You Famous (Almeida Theatre), Queering Marlowe (Jamie Lloyd Company / Duke of York's Theatre), The Box (Latitude / Theatre Delicatessen), The Itinerant Music Hall (Lyric Hammersmith / Watford Palace / GDIF / Latitude), and Jekyll & Hyde (Southwark Playhouse / Assembly Edinburgh).

HOTTER Project are a new creative collective founded by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter. Dedicated to creating radically honest and silly work, HOTTER Project aims to speak to and platform the voices of those we don't normally hear. While working on their stage projects HOTTER and FITTER, the company have recently recorded a pilot episode of a new podcast for BBC Sounds, and are developing a book with Susanna Lea Associates.

EKP (Ellie Keel Productions) is an award-winning new company producing new plays in London, Edinburgh, and on tour in the UK and internationally.

Box Office: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/hotter-3/





