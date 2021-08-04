HOME, I'M DARLING Comes To The Octagon Next Month

A co-production of the Olivier Award winning comedy with Theatre by the Lake and the Stephen Joseph Theatre

A sell-out smash hit when it premiered in 2018, Laura Wade's cutting comedy, HOME, I'M DARLING comes to the Octagon Theatre as part of their autumn programme (Wed 1 September - Sat 2 October) in a new co-production with the Stephen Joseph Theatre and Theatre by the Lake.

The show opened to rave reviews at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in July ahead of its run in Bolton this September.

The production features a stellar cast including: Vicky Binns (Beryl, The Winter's Tale, To Kill a Mockingbird, Octagon Theatre, Coronation Street, ITV); Sandy Foster (Miss Littlewood, The Follies of Mrs Rich, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Much Ado About Nothing, Manchester Royal Exchange); Sam Jenkins-Shaw (A Christmas Carol, Royal Shakespeare Company, The Night Watch, Original Theatre Company and York Theatre Royal, The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Theatr Clwyd); Tom Kanji (Shoe Lady, Royal Court, Macbeth, Rose Theatre, Richard III, Headlong and Bristol Old Vic); Sophie Mercell (Quality Street, Northern Broadsides and UK tour, One Hundred Trillion, Old Vic Workrooms, All You Need is LSD, Told By An Idiot and Birmingham Rep); and Susan Twist (Tenant of Wildfell Hall, Octagon Theatre Bolton and York Theatre Royal, Be My Baby, Hamlet, Road, Leeds Playhouse).

Sweet peas in the garden; homemade lemon curd in the kitchen; conjugal joy in the bedroom. Judy (Sandy Foster) and Johnny (Tom Kanji) seem to be the perfect couple - quite sickeningly happy, in fact.

But is their marriage everything it seems? Are there cracks in their domestic bliss? And where do they go when the manners and morals of the 1950s don't quite suit them?

Laura Wade's blistering satire takes a timely scalpel to gender roles in modern Britain through the eyes of a 21st-century couple slowly discovering that nostalgia ain't what it used to be.

The Octagon's Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham commented: "I am really excited to start our autumn programme with Home, I'm Darling - it has been incredibly well received by Scarborough audiences and I know that it will be a winner with our audiences too. It's a really delightful, funny and clever play which explores the attitudes of the 1950s but with a modern twist, brought to life by a brilliant cast. It has been a joy to work with the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Theatre by the Lake and the whole creative team who have done a fantastic job with this production. I can't wait to share it with our audiences."

The Octagon's Chief Executive Roddy Gauld added: "We are delighted to welcome audiences back to the Octagon this autumn with this sensational award-winning comedy. We continue to work hard to ensure all of our audiences feel safe and confident to return to the Octagon and have continued measures in place to ensure safety and comfort, including a select number of socially distanced performances available so that there are options available for all preferences."

The show is directed by Theatre by the Lake's Artistic Director, Liz Stevenson. The show is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Zoe Spurr and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite. The movement director is Chi-San Howard.

Home, I'm Darling comes to the Octagon Theatre from Wed 1 September - Sat 2 October.

Tickets start from £15.

Find out more and book tickets via the Octagon Box Office on 01204 520661 or at octagonbolton.co.uk

The Octagon is a See it Safely and Good to Go approved venue complying with all the latest government guidance and have implemented Covid-safety measures to keep audiences safe. Since the easing of restrictions on 19 July, the venue continue to strongly recommend audiences wear face coverings in the building and for audience comfort and confidence there are a select number of socially distanced performances available. The venue continue to offer flexible exchanges.

For more information on the measures in place visit: octagonbolton.co.uk/covid

WHAT THE REVIEWS SAY

5 STARS

"The staging is brilliant, the acting first class and the play rich in themes"

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

4 STARS

"Exuberant comedy"

THE REVIEWS HUB