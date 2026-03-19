HAPPY RADIO IN THE PARK Set for June Debut in Wilmslow

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Wilmslow is set to host a new one-day family festival this summer. Happy Radio in the Park will be held at The Carnival Fields on Saturday 27 June 2026. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, 20 March.

The ‘festival in a day' will be hosted by Happy Radio UK with a full entertainment line-up for the whole family to enjoy, headlined by award-winning tributes to artists like Harry Styles, Benson Boone, Whitney Houston and Duran Duran as well as many more acts yet to be announced, including local performers and community groups.

The event will also feature family attractions, traditional funfair rides, and local food and drink such as Wood Fire Smoke Restaurant and many more, with pop-up stalls which will champion all the amazing things Wilmslow has to offer.

Celebrate the music of global superstar Harry Styles with top tribute act Harry Styled. Kofi Taylor captures the cheek, charm, swagger, look and vocals of the worldwide pop sensation in a one-of-a-kind show which includes songs from Styles' early days in One Direction to his stellar solo career including Watermelon Sugar, As it Was and Sign of the Times.

The Voice of Whitney is the ultimate tribute show. Take an unforgettable journey into the musical world of the late, great Whitney Houston with the breathtaking Michelle Lawson with her flawless, spine-tingling vocals, incredible stage presence, fantastic costumes and attention to detail.

Enjoy Houston's best-loved hits including The Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, How Will I Know, I Will Always Love You and many more.

Experience the music of Benson Boone with Benson Booned, the first UK tribute to the superstar American singer-songwriter and which promises stunning vocals and a show-stopping performance.

Still only 23, Boone is a musical sensation with more than nine million followers on TikTok and 5.66 million on YouTube. His hits include Mystical Magical, In The Stars, Sorry I'm Here for Somebody Else and the multi-award-winning international chart-topper Beautiful Things which has amassed more than 625 million views on YouTube alone.

Meanwhile DURAN is one of the most established and respected Duran Duran tributes in the world. It has won fans across Europe and has appeared at major festivals and on television. Faithfully reproducing Duran Duran's authentic sound using the same equipment as used by the superstar New Romantics, DURAN delivers all the band's greatest hits – including Planet Earth, Rio, Save a Prayer and Ordinary World – as well as fan favourites in a stunning live show.

Happy Radio UK has become the fastest-growing radio station in the North West since its launch in 2022, now reaching more than 750,000 listeners monthly with a presenter line up which includes Steve Penk, Rachael & Wingman, Chelsea Norris, Spencer Macdonald, Darren Proctor, Paul Crone and many more well-known personalities.

It boasts DAB radio coverage across the North West and continues to grow at a rapid rate. Happy Radio is also available on Freeview TV (Channel 277), to stream online, on your smart speaker and on the Happy Radio UK app on both iOS and Android.

The brand-new festival for Wilmslow, Happy Radio in the Park will be supporting and fundraising for local Cheshire-based charity David Lewis.

David Lewis has been supporting individuals and families for more than 120 years, providing education, residential care, supporting living and day opportunities that help people lead fulfilling, independent lives. Funds raised will go directly towards helping David Lewis continue delivering specialist support and life-enhancing services.

The event is supported and sponsored by local businesses including Empire Jewellers, Pownall Hall School and Pauline Quirke Academy.

Max Eden and Darren Proctor, co-owners of Happy Radio UK, said today: “We're really excited to present the first ever Happy Party in the Park at the Carnival Fields in Wilmslow this June. It's going to be a fantastic day out in a family-friendly atmosphere with lots to see, do and enjoy for festivalgoers of all ages, all hosted by your favourite Happy Radio presenters.