Guildhall School Reveals Acting and Production & Design Gold Medal Winners

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

Following the end of the 2025/26 academic year, Guildhall School has revealed the winners of the School's most prestigious annual prize, the Gold Medal, in Acting and Production & Design.

The winner of the Acting Gold Medal is Daniel Francis-Carter, who has just completed the BA (Hons) in Acting. The award is given to the student who, in the opinion of the Acting staff, has most embraced the spirit and ethos of the training.

During his time at the School, Daniel's roles in Guildhall productions included Andy Fastow in Enron (dir Paul Foster), Touchstone in As You Like It (dir Owen Horsley) Doctor, Mishka, Locksmith's Widower and Shopkeeper in Government Inspector (dir Gemma Brockis), Jamie in The Clopen (dir Helen Iley, part of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow) and C in Sticks and Stones (dir Dan Coleman). Daniel's studies at Guildhall are supported by the Angela O'Mahony Scholarship and Carey Foley Acting Scholarship.

On being awarded the Gold Medal, Daniel said: “I am deeply grateful and honoured to be awarded the Gold Medal. Being part of the Guildhall community has been an honour, and my time here has given me more than I could have hoped for.

“Working alongside my extraordinary year group over the three years has been one of the greatest privileges. Their talent, support and encouragement have taught me much, as an actor and as a person. Every one of them has inspired me, and I am proud to share this recognition with the actors and production artists who have made our ensemble special.

“To the staff, tutors and directors, I am grateful for your artistry, belief and commitment. You have challenged me, supported me and encouraged me to grow.

“This has been more than an acting education. I hope to carry Guildhall with me, follow in the footsteps of the artists I admire and make this community proud.”

The Production & Design Gold Medal is awarded to Lili Warden who has just completed the BA (Hons) in Production Arts (Theatre Technology pathway). The award is given to a student who, in the opinion of the Production & Design department staff, has consistently surpassed all expectations in whatever role they have undertaken, demonstrating exceptional interpersonal skills and making a significant contribution to the department.

Lili was also awarded the Hazel Sharples Memorial Prize for 2026, which is awarded to an outstanding Guildhall School third-year undergraduate Production & Design student and unique amongst the School's student prizes in that the winner is voted for by their peers. The prize was set up in 1999 by friends and colleagues of Hazel Sharples, a Stage Manager and Arts Officer who passed away suddenly in 1995. During her career Hazel worked for the Royal Opera House and The National Theatre, chaired the Board of The Warehouse Theatre, Croydon and was a local government Arts Officer for several boroughs. The Hazel Sharples Memorial Prize is generously supported by Vivienne Littlechild, former Chair of Guildhall School's Board of Governors.

In her final year, Lili's roles on Guildhall productions included Lighting Designer for Spring Opera Scenes (dir Ashley Dean) and Autumn Opera Scenes (dir Martin Lloyd-Evans); Assistant Lighting Designer for Der Wald and Lucrezia (dir Stephen Barlow); and Production Manager for Children of the Sun (dir Vik Sivalingam). During her studies Lili has also gained professional experience with productions and venues including the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, Strictly Come Dancing at Elstree Studios, at Theatre Royal Stratford East, and Choir of Man at the Arts Theatre. In 2026, Lili won the Newcomer Award for Television at the Profile Awards, which recognise lighting design excellence in Theatre and Television in the UK.

On receiving the Production & Design Gold Medal, Lili said: “It was a big surprise to me when it was announced that I was the recipient of the Gold Medal. It is such an honour to have these awards to my name and I will carry them with me wherever the future leads. I have had a wonderful three years at Guildhall, surrounded by brilliant peers and tutors that I have learnt an invaluable amount from, making me the person I am today. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future brings for all of the Production & Design students of 2026, I believe it's promising for us all!”

Other end-of-year prize-winners for 2026 include, for Acting, Evie Kaisi (Lady Mayor's Prize) and Triumph Menga (Sheriff's Prize), and for Production & Design, Christa Yap Shin Yee (Sheriff's Prize).

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...