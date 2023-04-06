Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Sets Cast For SHAKERS

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company presents John Godber and Jane Thornton's comedy drama, Shakers, at The Fallen Angel - the company's year-round cabaret and theatre venue on Guildford's High Street - from 15-25 (excl. 19 & 20) May 2023 at 7.30pm.

Shakers gives a wickedly funny glimpse of this world as seen through the eyes of the four long-suffering waitresses, offering a fascinating view of the reality that lurks behind the plastic palms and the Pina Coladas.

Carol, Adele, Niki and Mel work in a bar that is worse than hell (unlike The Fallen Angel). Every town has its Shakers, the oh so trendy cocktail bar where everyone wants to be seen, from the checkout girls to the chinless wonders, from the luvvies to the local lads tittering at the thought of a Shakers best-selling cocktail, the "long slow comfortable screw".

The cast of Shakers will be Bethany Slater (Mel), Yvie Magee (Adele), Andie Morgan (Carol) and Georgia Rona (Nicky).

The production is directed by Nick Wyschna and produced by Charlotte Wyschna for Guildford Fringe Theatre Company.

Shakers was first presented by the Hull Truck Theatre Company in Kingston upon Hull in the 1980s, becoming a firm favourite with theatre audiences ever since. Guildford Fringe Theatre Company has previously had successful runs of two of John Godber's other acclaimed comedies, Bouncers and Teechers.

For more information about Shakers, or to book, visit: Click Here or call 01483 361101. The Fallen Angel's bar opens with Happy Hour from 6pm, and the Shakers ticket price includes a welcome Shakers Shot (non-alcoholic alternative available).