Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Make UK Debut With LOVE ACROSS THE POND

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The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will bring its artistry and message of inclusion across the Atlantic this summer with Love Across the Pond, a series of three benefit concerts at St. Paul's Church, Covent Garden, known internationally as The Actors' Church. Presented during Pride season and following GMCLA's appearances at WorldPride Amsterdam, the concerts will benefit Terrence Higgins Trust, the United Kingdom's leading HIV and sexual health charity.

Performances will take place August 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., and August 8, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Actors' Church (Bedford Street, London). For tickets and more information, click here.

More than 80 singers from Los Angeles will travel to London to share an uplifting celebration of Pride, community, and connection through Love Across the Pond, an energetic and heartfelt musical program spanning Motown, Broadway, pop, gospel and LGBTQ+ anthems. The concert features music from iconic artists including Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Judy Garland, Elton John and Lady Gaga, alongside selections from beloved musicals such as Dreamgirls, The Wiz, La Cage aux Folles, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Rent and Wicked, showcasing the power and versatility of GMCLA's voices and creating a one-of-a-kind musical event.

“In our 47-year history, GMCLA has been overseas several times but never the UK, so we are especially excited to perform in London,” said GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. “We could not possibly go to Europe, where we will be part of WorldPride Amsterdam, without performing in London, arguably Europe's music and arts capital, and certainly one of the great cities of the world. Our musical program reflects the diversity of the 'American sound' that we know London will love, but more importantly celebrates the joy, resilience and shared spirit that connect our LGBTQ+ communities across the Atlantic. We are honored to perform in support of the Terrence Higgins Trust, sharing music, pride and the belief that love and belonging know no borders.”

“We're delighted to have been chosen as the beneficiary charity for the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' London concerts this August. This supports our ongoing work at Terrence Higgins Trust to end new HIV cases in the UK and tackle HIV stigma once and for all,” shared Terrence Higgins Trust Community Engagement Manager Martin Harris.

The London engagement is part of GMCLA's historic 2026 international tour, the Chorus's first overseas tour in more than 20 years. GMCLA is one of only four choruses worldwide invited to perform at WorldPride Amsterdam, where it will present five appearances, including performances at the famed Concertgebouw, the televised WorldPride Opening Concert, and the official Canal Pride Parade before continuing on to London.

Love Across the Pond performances will take place on August 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., and August 8, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Actors' Church (Bedford Street, London).

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