Gala Raises Essential Funds For Birmingham Hippodrome's Work With Young People

Nearly £10,000 has been raised for Birmingham Hippodrome's work with young people at a spectacular gala evening this week.

Celebrating the world premiere of Rambert and Birmingham Hippodrome's production of Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, the gala guests were amongst the very first to watch the new dance theatre production written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight on Tuesday.

Throughout the evening guests enjoyed a pie supper, an opportunity to win exclusive prizes, a post-show party with members of the company, live speakeasy entertainment and the prize winners announced by Steven Knight.

The sold-out evening marked the first gala event at the Hippodrome in three years. The money raised will support a range of work with young people, including the Hippodrome Education Network

schools projects and the curtain raiser programme, which gives young dancers opportunities to perform on the Hippodrome main stage.

Other projects which will benefit from the fundraising include the Hippodrome's Young Advocates programme and Young Community Drop In Sessions; free monthly sessions for young people to participate in creative workshops and connect with other young people.

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We were delighted to welcome back guests for a spectacular gala evening and it was particularly special to host it at the world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

Our Young Advocates have become integral to the Hippodrome and played a brilliant part in the evening. It was wonderful to have Harvey from the group share the impact of his experiences with the Hippodrome with our guests. The money raised will provide creative experiences and opportunities for some of the region's most disadvantaged young people and I would also like to thank Freeths and Mailbox who generously sponsored the event."

Andy Jackson, Estate Director at Mailbox said: "Supporting our local community is extremely important to us at Mailbox and we are thrilled to have taken part in such a fantastic event. Huge congratulations to everyone involved - I am so pleased that it raised so much to aid the fantastic work the Hippodrome does."

Richard Beverley, Managing Partner at Freeths Birmingham, added: "We are thrilled to sponsor this fantastic Peaky Blinders dance event and it was wonderful to see so many involved. At Freeths, we're committed to supporting events which make a difference to our local communities."

Tickets are on sale now for the Hippodrome's next gala evening at Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty on Thursday 9 February and can be booked here.