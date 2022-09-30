Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gala Raises Essential Funds For Birmingham Hippodrome's Work With Young People

Tickets are on sale now for the Hippodrome's next gala evening at Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty on Thursday 9 February.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  
Gala Raises Essential Funds For Birmingham Hippodrome's Work With Young People

Nearly £10,000 has been raised for Birmingham Hippodrome's work with young people at a spectacular gala evening this week.

Celebrating the world premiere of Rambert and Birmingham Hippodrome's production of Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, the gala guests were amongst the very first to watch the new dance theatre production written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight on Tuesday.

Throughout the evening guests enjoyed a pie supper, an opportunity to win exclusive prizes, a post-show party with members of the company, live speakeasy entertainment and the prize winners announced by Steven Knight.

The sold-out evening marked the first gala event at the Hippodrome in three years. The money raised will support a range of work with young people, including the Hippodrome Education Network

schools projects and the curtain raiser programme, which gives young dancers opportunities to perform on the Hippodrome main stage.

Other projects which will benefit from the fundraising include the Hippodrome's Young Advocates programme and Young Community Drop In Sessions; free monthly sessions for young people to participate in creative workshops and connect with other young people.

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We were delighted to welcome back guests for a spectacular gala evening and it was particularly special to host it at the world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

Our Young Advocates have become integral to the Hippodrome and played a brilliant part in the evening. It was wonderful to have Harvey from the group share the impact of his experiences with the Hippodrome with our guests. The money raised will provide creative experiences and opportunities for some of the region's most disadvantaged young people and I would also like to thank Freeths and Mailbox who generously sponsored the event."

Andy Jackson, Estate Director at Mailbox said: "Supporting our local community is extremely important to us at Mailbox and we are thrilled to have taken part in such a fantastic event. Huge congratulations to everyone involved - I am so pleased that it raised so much to aid the fantastic work the Hippodrome does."

Richard Beverley, Managing Partner at Freeths Birmingham, added: "We are thrilled to sponsor this fantastic Peaky Blinders dance event and it was wonderful to see so many involved. At Freeths, we're committed to supporting events which make a difference to our local communities."

Tickets are on sale now for the Hippodrome's next gala evening at Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty on Thursday 9 February and can be booked here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Monica Salvi to Bring MAD WOMEN IN MY ATTAC! to the Crazy Coqs in OctoberMonica Salvi to Bring MAD WOMEN IN MY ATTAC! to the Crazy Coqs in October
September 29, 2022

Set in an imaginary lunatic asylum, Mad Women in My Attic! is the cabaret brainchild of Italian performer and Royal Academy of Music alumna, Monica Salvi. The performance will take place at the Crazy Coqs on 11 October, 2022.
Deborah Sathe, Creative Director for Continuing Drama Series at BBC Studios, Joins Stockroom BoardDeborah Sathe, Creative Director for Continuing Drama Series at BBC Studios, Joins Stockroom Board
September 29, 2022

Creative Director for Continuing Drama Series at BBC Studios, Deborah Sathe has been appointed to Stockroom's company’s board of trustees.
Six Nights Of Queer Theatre Come to Liverpool's Homotopia FestivalSix Nights Of Queer Theatre Come to Liverpool's Homotopia Festival
September 29, 2022

Homotopia, the UK's longest running LGBTQIA arts and culture festival returns to Liverpool this November. With a packed programme of music, performance, visual art, spoken word, literature and more, the festival theme is Queer Joy is a Protest and showcases some of the finest queer talent in the country.
Danny Boyle's Dance 'THE MATRIX' set for Manchester's £186m Factory Arts VenueDanny Boyle's Dance 'THE MATRIX' set for Manchester's £186m Factory Arts Venue
September 29, 2022

Director Danny Boyle is to stage a live version of The Matrix, according to the opening plans, announced today, for Factory International, Manchester's new landmark cultural space which will welcome its first visitors in June 2023.
National Theatre's Theatre Nation Partnership Extends Work In WolverhamptonNational Theatre's Theatre Nation Partnership Extends Work In Wolverhampton
September 29, 2022

The National Theatre is to receive £1.25million from Arts Council England to extend its successful Theatre Nation Partnerships Programme over the next three years. The National Theatre will triple this investment in the programme, with almost 90% spent outside of London directly in partner areas, including Wolverhampton.