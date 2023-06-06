GREATEST DAYS Comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre in July

The Official Take That Musical Greatest Days, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth. will play at Milton Keynes Theatre from 03 – 08 July.

Greatest Days stars the award-winning Kym Marsh, who shot to stardom in noughties band Hear’Say and now best known for Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and as a presenter on the BBC’s Morning Live. Her daughter Emilie Cunliffe joins Kym on stage as Young Rachel.

The full cast includes Taylor Alman (The Legend of White Bear Lake), Charlotte Anne Steen (Bat Out of Hell), Holly Ashton (Footloose), Hannah Brown (Hansel & Gretel), Kalifa Burton (Matilda), Benjamin Cameron (Grease Royal Caribbean) Jamie Corner (The Band), Archie Durrant (Matilda), Regan Gascoigne (winner of Dancing on Ice 2022, Cinderella), Kitty Harris (David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny), Bayley Hart (Heathers), Keith Henderson (Shrek the Musical), Karen Holmes (Grease), Christopher D. Hunt (Waitress), Evangeline Jarvis-Jones (The Sound of Music), Rachel Marwood (The Possibility of Colour), Mari Mcginlay (Hairspray), Jamie-Rose Monk (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Mary Moore (Grease West End), Alexanda O’Reilly (Mamma Mia!) and Alan Stocks (Calendar Girls).

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray, Greatest Days features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Greatest Days was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

The book of Greatest Days is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Casting by David Grindrod Burton Casting, Musical Supervision by John Donovan, Costume Supervision by Martin Rodges. The UK and Ireland Tour of Greatest Days by Tim Firth – The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.

Book your tickets now at Click Here