GO TO HELL! Comes to The London Horror Festival

Darkly surreal double-act premiere new show at The London Horror Festival The Electric Head: 'GO TO HELL!' Comedy double-act The Electric Head were formed 15 years ago when Writer / Director Al Ronald (Dark Shadows / Doctor Who / Death Tales) and Comedian / Actor Cy Henty ( Hellbride / KillerKiller / Cleaver: Rise of the Killer Clown) met on location in a disused Victorian Asylum.

This Halloween the pair return to their horror roots for the UK's largest festival of live horror performance with the premiere of their new show, a darkly comic retelling of Dante's Inferno.

'If there's a time that Dante's Medieval vision of Hell needed updating - that time is now,' say the boys. 'We're intensely proud of this show which combines both our love of horror and dark surreal comedy and will take the audience on a journey where they'll discover that after 700 years, Hell has had to modernise.'

The boys from the Head have worked with Mighty Boosh Producer Ali Macphail, the head of Radio 4 Comedy, had sell-out shows at The Camden Fringe, recorded a series of live radio shows and 4 series of Podcasts and currently perform a monthly impro show, but describe 'GO TO HELL!' as their most ambitious project to date.

As their villain tells the protagonist shortly before pushing him out of a ten storey window, Above breathing, above screaming for help, laughter always wins control of your larynx. Laughter is trying to kill you. I'd avoid it at all costs.' So, if you're dying to tell reality it can 'GO TO HELL' why not accompany The Electric Head on a hilarious trip into the dark heart of modern society this Halloween.

The Electric Head: 'GO TO HELL!' premieres at The London Horror Festival at the StageSpace Pleasance Theatre on Wednesday the 23rd October 2019 at 7.15pm. https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/london-horror-festival-electric-head-go-hell#overview Box Office 020 7609 1800





