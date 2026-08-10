 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GLENN ADAMSON- LIVE & UNFILTERED Adds Standing Tickets at Hoxton Hall

Standing tickets have been released for the concert on Sunday 4th October at Hoxton Hall.

By:
GLENN ADAMSON- LIVE & UNFILTERED Adds Standing Tickets at Hoxton Hall

Extra standing tickets released for Glenn Adamson- Live & Unfiltered due to popular demand. After selling out in under 48 hours, the producers of 'Glenn Adamson- Live and Unfiltered' have now released a very limited number of standing tickets for the concert on Sunday 4th October at Hoxton Hall.

 Live & Unfiltered will present an evening of powerhouse vocals, behind-the-scene stories and the music that has shaped Glenn's career to date. Glenn will perform songs from shows including Dark of the Moon, American Idiot, We Will Rock You, and of course, Bat Out of Hell. 

The evening will feature musical direction by Joe church and sound design by Will Miney. Special guests to be announced. The limited number of standing tickets are available now via the Hoxton Hall website. GLENN ADAMSON- LIVE & UNFILTERED Adds Standing Tickets at Hoxton Hall Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS

GETTING REKT (The Evening Star) in UK Regional GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
Count Arthur Strong: And It''s Goodnight From Me! in UK Regional Count Arthur Strong: And It''s Goodnight From Me!
Whitby Pavilion Theatre (4/16-4/16)
Steeleye Span in UK Regional Steeleye Span
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/19-10/19)
National Dance Company Wales - Blue | Glas in UK Regional National Dance Company Wales - Blue | Glas
Sherman Theatre (9/17-9/18)
Bat Out of Hell: 50th Anniversary in UK Regional Bat Out of Hell: 50th Anniversary
Utilita Arena (9/25-9/25)
Car Park Shutter in UK Regional Car Park Shutter
Roller Shutter Installers (6/10-6/10)
Introductions in UK Regional Introductions
Grand Lodge Lower Theatre (8/07-8/30)
Opera Boys The Farewell Tour Starring Paul Potts in UK Regional Opera Boys The Farewell Tour Starring Paul Potts
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/20-9/20)
Christmas In Ireland in UK Regional Christmas In Ireland
Scarborough Spa Grand Hall (12/17-12/17)
Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band in UK Regional Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/06-9/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets