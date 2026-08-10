GLENN ADAMSON- LIVE & UNFILTERED Adds Standing Tickets at Hoxton Hall

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Extra standing tickets released for Glenn Adamson- Live & Unfiltered due to popular demand. After selling out in under 48 hours, the producers of 'Glenn Adamson- Live and Unfiltered' have now released a very limited number of standing tickets for the concert on Sunday 4th October at Hoxton Hall.

Live & Unfiltered will present an evening of powerhouse vocals, behind-the-scene stories and the music that has shaped Glenn's career to date. Glenn will perform songs from shows including Dark of the Moon, American Idiot, We Will Rock You, and of course, Bat Out of Hell.

The evening will feature musical direction by Joe church and sound design by Will Miney. Special guests to be announced. The limited number of standing tickets are available now via the Hoxton Hall website.

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