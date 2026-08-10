GLENN ADAMSON- LIVE & UNFILTERED Adds Standing Tickets at Hoxton Hall
Standing tickets have been released for the concert on Sunday 4th October at Hoxton Hall.
Extra standing tickets released for Glenn Adamson- Live & Unfiltered due to popular demand. After selling out in under 48 hours, the producers of 'Glenn Adamson- Live and Unfiltered' have now released a very limited number of standing tickets for the concert on Sunday 4th October at Hoxton Hall.
Live & Unfiltered will present an evening of powerhouse vocals, behind-the-scene stories and the music that has shaped Glenn's career to date. Glenn will perform songs from shows including Dark of the Moon, American Idiot, We Will Rock You, and of course, Bat Out of Hell.
The evening will feature musical direction by Joe church and sound design by Will Miney. Special guests to be announced. The limited number of standing tickets are available now via the Hoxton Hall website.
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Count Arthur Strong: And It''s Goodnight From Me!
Whitby Pavilion Theatre (4/16-4/16)
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Steeleye Span
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/19-10/19)
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National Dance Company Wales - Blue | Glas
Sherman Theatre (9/17-9/18)
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Bat Out of Hell: 50th Anniversary
Utilita Arena (9/25-9/25)
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Car Park Shutter
Roller Shutter Installers (6/10-6/10)
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Introductions
Grand Lodge Lower Theatre (8/07-8/30)
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Opera Boys The Farewell Tour Starring Paul Potts
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/20-9/20)
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Christmas In Ireland
Scarborough Spa Grand Hall (12/17-12/17)
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Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/06-9/06)