Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GLAMOURPUSSY AND THE HIP REPLACEMENTS Come to Chapel Off Chapel in October

Performances are 1 & 2 October 2022.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

GLAMOURPUSSY AND THE HIP REPLACEMENTS Come to Chapel Off Chapel in October

Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell.

GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements is back by popular demand at Chapel Off Chapel after a sell-out show in April to present a joyful cabaret of songs and humour celebrating the best years of life. She's a spicy mix of glamour and decay. Embracing her 'autumn flush' and well past her use-by date, GlamourPussy shares that the best is yet to come, old is the new black and estrogen is so overrated!

GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements perform at Chapel Off Chapel in Prahran on Saturday 1 October at 8pm and Sunday 2 October at 2.30pm.

"GlamourPussy came about because I found myself at a 'certain age' - post menopause and feeling fabulous- but all the messages were "you're done, love," but I felt far from it. Actually, I felt better than I had for as long as I could remember," said creator Naomi Eyers.

"Then something glorious started to happen. The less "visible" I was to the outside world, the more 'visible' I became to myself, and others like me. This spark came from within, and not from being reflected and affirmed externally. It was like I stepped through the mirror to the real world: The world of GlamourPussy."

GlamourPussy is the queen of post-menopausal zest, a blue-rinse princess and she's on her final run, her last hoorah and she's embracing it. GlamourPussy is an invitation to embrace your radiance no matter what age you are. She flirts, she sings, she is joyous and calls others to join her. She doesn't need anyone to tell her she is sassy and gorgeous, she knows it - and she knows you are too! Suggested audience dress code - Mutton dressed as glam!!

Directed by Shaun Murphy, Duration: 70 minutes (no interval)

Date & Time: 8pm Saturday 1 October 2022, 2.30pm 2 October 2022

Venue: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran, VIC

Tickets: $39 Full, $35 Concession, $35 Groups (6+) at
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196435®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchapeloffchapel.com.au%2Fshow%2Fglamourpussy-the-hip-replacements-2%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: TWOPENCE TO CROSS THE MERSEY UK Tour Opens; Get a First Look!Photos: TWOPENCE TO CROSS THE MERSEY UK Tour Opens; Get a First Look!
September 12, 2022

The first UK national tour of Helen Forrester’s Twopence To Cross The Mersey opened in Wirral last week – a place which features heavily in Helen’s million-selling books and where the celebrated author spent some of her childhood.  Check out all new photos!
RUCKUS Comes To Southwark Playhouse Next MonthRUCKUS Comes To Southwark Playhouse Next Month
September 12, 2022

Following hugely successful run the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, Wildcard Theatre brings one-woman thriller Ruckus to London Theatre Southwark Playhouse from 5-29th October – performed and written by Jenna Fincken – Ruckus is a compelling, unsettling play exploring the suppression and destruction caused by coercive control. Inspired by the daunting and real stories of real women. Ruckus is produced by Wildcard's Joey Dawson who also produced the highly successful Manic Street Creature at this Year's Edinburgh Fringe.
Asa Murphy's Dream Tribute To Bobby Darin Heads To Liverpool and St HelensAsa Murphy's Dream Tribute To Bobby Darin Heads To Liverpool and St Helens
September 12, 2022

One of the world's greatest entertainers is being celebrated in an unmissable musical tribute which comes to Liverpool and St Helens this autumn.
Cast Announced For CINDERELLA at the Malthouse TheatreCast Announced For CINDERELLA at the Malthouse Theatre
September 12, 2022

Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes, 'Cinderella', following last year's record-breaking inaugural production of 'Beauty and the Beast', with casting announced now.
Rhiannon Faith's DROWNTOWN Get its Live Debut as Tour Opens in HarlowRhiannon Faith's DROWNTOWN Get its Live Debut as Tour Opens in Harlow
September 12, 2022

In bold and brave choreographer Rhiannon Faith's newly staged show DROWNTOWN, six strangers, weighed down by individual darkness, come to a deprived coastal land. Seemingly abandoned, there is no one to help but themselves.