Full Cast Set For THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse

Following the success of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense opening their autumn season, Wiltshire Creative has announced the full cast for The Girl on the Train, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks’ film. Loveday Ingram directs Tiran Aakal (Kamal Abdic), Samuel Collings (Scott Hipwell), Jonathan Firth (Tom Watson), Joanna van Kampen (Rachel Watson), Emer McDaid (Megan Hipwell), Jason Merrells (D.I. Gaskill) and Phoebe Pryce (Anna Watson).

Wiltshire Creative’s new in-house production of the thriller opens at Salisbury Playhouse on 24 October, with previews from 19 October, and runs until 11 November.



Directed by: Loveday Ingram; Designer: Adam Wiltshire; Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles; Sound Designer: Liz Purnell; Video Designer: Dan Light; Fight Director: Paul Benzing; Composer: Paul Englishby with casting by: Gabrielle Dawes

Every day on her way to work, Rachel watches a seemingly perfect couple from the train window, dreaming of her perfect love story. Suddenly she finds herself embroiled in a dark, twisted drama, when the woman she has been watching goes missing mysteriously.



Was Rachel responsible? Where did the blood come from? If only Rachel could remember the missing pieces in her memory, if only she hadn’t had too much to drink...



Based on the hit thriller novel by Paula Hawkins which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and the 2016 DreamWorks film, this gripping stage production will keep you guessing.

Rachel Wagstaff co-adapts The Girl on The Train. Her theatre credits include The Da Vinci Code (UK tour), The Girl on the Train (UK tour and Duke of York’s Theatre), The Mirror Crack’d (UK tour), Flowers for Mrs Harris (Sheffield Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre), Birdsong (Original Theatre Company and Comedy Theatre), Only the Brave (Wales Millenium Centre and George Square Theatre, Edinburgh), The Martyr (Soho Theatre), That Girl (Soho Theatre), Moonshadow (Princess Theatre, Melbourne), The Question (Sala Beckett Institute), The Apathists (Theatre 503), Night Sky (Old Vic)

Duncan Abel co-adapts The Girl on The Train. His theatre credits include The Da Vinci Code (UK tour), The Girl on the Train (UK tour and Duke of York’s Theatre), Isambard Kingdom Brunel (Sing London).

Samuel Collings plays Scott Hipwell. His theatre credits include Jules and Jim (Jermyn Street Theatre), The City and The Town (UK and Sweden tour), Jekyll and Hyde (Guildford Shakespeare Company), Murder on the Orient Express (Chichester Festival Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath), The Great Murder Mystery (The Lost Estate), Much Ado About Nothing (Dubai Opera House), The Borrowers, Twelfth Night/ Henry V, Othello, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre), othellomacbeth (Lyric Hammersmith), Boudica, The Inn at Lydda (Shakespeare’s Globe), The Fitzrovia Radio Hour’s A Christmas Carol (Leicester Square Spiegeltent), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (US tour), Antony and Cleopatra (Gablestage Miami), Macbeth (Omnibus Theatre), Lady Windermere’s Fan, Edward II (Royal Exchange Theatre), Waiting for God and Mansfield Park (UK tour). His television credits include Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on Holmes vs Doyle, The Lost Pirate Kingdom, Outlander, The Last Czars, Shakespeare Uncovered: Measure for Measure, New Tricks, The Bible, and Insider; and for film Thirty-Seven, SC.25, Envoi, Bluebird, NFTS, BSA, A Tale of Two Girls, The Briefcase, and Message in a Bottle.

Tiran Aakal plays Kamal Abdic. His theatre credits include The Mother of Kamal (The Hen and Chickens Theatre), Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era (London Palladium), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Our White Skoda Octavia, The Kite Runner (UK tour), The Jungle (Young Vic, National Theatre, UK tour), Paradopoulos The Musical (The Other Palace), Blueprint Medea (Finborough Theatre), Burkas and Bacon Butties (VAULT Festival), Time’s Up (Yvonne Arnauld Theatre), I was Looking at the Ceiling (Southwark Playhouse), Beyond Therapy (Etcetera Theatre), Purge, Sab!, Asturias, It’s All A Masquerade (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), and Kicking Out, Ooh Ah Showab Khan (Arc Theatre, UK tour). His television credits include Bed Bugs; and for film Slipping, Pretty Music for Ugly People, and Regret Button.

Jonathan Firth plays Tom Watson. His theatre credits include Handan Dream (The Actors’ Church), Gaslight, Eden End (Royal and Derngate), The Winter’s Tale (Crucible Theatre), Good Grief (Bath Theatre Royal), Henry VI Part III (RSC), The Lulu Plays (Almeida Theatre), and Bad Company (National Theatre). His television credits include Nuclear Century, The Ghost Whisperer, Jericho, Tales of the Black Death, Pompeii: The Last Day, Sparkling Cyanide, Inspector Lynley, Victoria and Albert, In the Beginning, Likeness in Stone, Leprechauns, Under the Sun, Far From the Madding Crowd, Highlander, Kangaroo Palace, Tales from the Crypt, Henry IV, Breed of Heroes, Poirot, Romeo and Juliet, Middlemarch, Covington Cross, Shoot the Revolution, Inspector Morse, Black Velvet Gown, All About Laura, Van Der Valk, and Centrepoint; and for film The Prince and Me III, Albert Schweizer, Luther, Locked, Bait, Truel, Six Pack, The Ideal Husband, Wuthering Heights, and American Friends.

Emer McDaid plays Megan Hipwell. Her theatre credits include Witness for the Prosecution (London County Hall), Milo’s Hat-Trick, Diablo, Tender Napalm, We’ll Walk Hand in Hand (Lyric Theatre), The Elves and the Shoemaker (The MAC), Sleeping Beauty (Belfast Waterfront), The Waiting Game (Old Red Lion Theatre), 23.5 Hours (St James' Theatre), and The Babysitter (Pleasance Courtyard). Her television credits include Soft Border Patrol, and Game of Thrones; and for film Dungeons & Dragons, and With the Angels.

Joanna van Kampen plays Rachel Watson. Her theatre credits include How the Other Half Loves, Ransomed, We Sell Right (Salisbury Playhouse), Murder on the Orient Express (Chichester Festival Theatre, Bath Theatre Royal), The Gravity, (Bristol Old Vic), The Stranger on the Bridge (Tobacco Factory Theatres), An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre), North by Northwest (Theatre Royal Bath), Sweet Love Remembered, As You Will: Pop Up Shakespeare (Shakespeare’s Globe), I Sing (Chapter Arts Centre), Tamar’s Revenge, The House of Desires, Pedro the Great Pretender, Trouble and Wonder (RSC), Our Country’s Good (Nuffield Theatre), Luther, Pericles, The Insatiate Countess (National Theatre), The Roaring Girl (Finborough Theatre), Spot’s Birthday Party (Oxford Playhouse, UK tour), The Suppliants (Gate Theatre), Bus! (Pleasance Theatre), and The Pierglass (Edinburgh Festival). Her television credits include The Outlaws, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Brave New World, People of the Valley, Decline and Fall, Anita, and Happiness. Her radio credits include The Archers (as series regular Fallon Rogers); and for film Ellen, American Interior, and That’s For Me.

Jason Merrells plays D.I. Gaskill. His theatre credits include The Verdict, A Princess Undone, Twelve Angry Men, Outcry (UK tours), The Sex Party (Menier Chocolate Factory), Uncle Vanya (HOME Manchester), Twitstorm (Park Theatre), How the Other Half Loves (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Five Finger Exercise (Coronet Theatre), Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors (RSC, UK tour), The Long and The Short and The Tall (Sheffield Theatres), The Pleasureman (Citizen’s Theatre), Chekov (National Theatre Studio), Saved (Octagon Theatre, Bolton), Absolution (Battersea Arts Centre), The School of Night (Edinburgh Festival), Brighton Beach Scumbags (Theatre Royal Brighton), and Othello (Chichester Festival Theatre). His television credits include Happy Valley, Finding Alice, Agatha Raisin, I Knew Jesus, Legends of Tomorrow, Emmerdale (as Declan Macey), Lark Rise to Candleford, Waterloo Road (as Jack Rimmer), Safe House, Murder City, Cutting It, Inspector Lynley, A Touch of Frost, Clocking Off, Fat Friends, Calling the Wild, Queer as Folk, Where the Heart Is, The Hitch, Sweet Medicine, Verdict, Thieftakers, and Macbeth; and for film The Jealous God, Do Not Disturb and Small Time Obsession.

Phoebe Pryce plays Anna Watson. Her theatre credits include A Single Man (Park Theatre), The False Servant (Orange Tree Theatre), The Night Watch (York Theatre Royal), Cash Cow (Hampstead Theatre), The Picture of Dorian Gray (UK tour), About Leo (Jermyn Street Theatre), A Passage to India (Royal and Derngate, Simple 8, Park Theatre), The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (Octagon Theatre Bolton, York Theatre Royal), The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare's Globe, Lincoln Centre), The Tempest (Shakespeare’s Globe), and Charlie’s Dark Angel (Drayton Arms Theatre). Her television credits include The Girlfriend Experience; and for film The Complete Walk – The Merchant of Venice, Plus One, The Lost King and Lazuli.

Loveday Ingram directs. Her theatre credits include Dinner with Groucho (Dublin Theatre Festival, Belfast International Festival and Arcola Theatre), Fatal Attraction (UK tour), Henry V and Julius Ceasar (Storyhouse, Chester), Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Liverpool Playhouse), Macbeth (Theatre Severn), The Rover (Swan Theatre), Richard III (Nottingham Playhouse and Theatre Royal York), These Shining Lives (Park Theatre), Outlying Islands and Lettice and Love (Theatre Royal Bath), Hysteria and Boston Marriage (B*Spoke Theatre Company), Rockaby (Gate Theatre, Dublin, Barbican Centre), When Harry Met Sally and The Blue Room (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Dead Funny, Three Sisters, My One and Only, Hysteria, Pal Joey, The Blue Room, Insignificance (Chichester Festival Theatre), Bedroom Farce (Albery Theatre), My one and only (Piccadilly Theatre). Opera credits include Vanessa (Lyric Hammersmith).