Full Cast Set For SOPHIE'S SURPRISE 29TH at Underbelly Boulevard in Soho

Following a hit debut run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Three Legged Race Productions and Underbelly have announced the full cast for Sophie's Surprise 29th. Bringing their truly unique circus acts to the hottest party in town, the show opens at Underbelly Boulevard on 11th April. Tickets are on sale now.

Joining the previously announced Katharine Arnold, Isis Clegg-Vinell and Nathan Price will be aerialist Cornelius Atkinson, comedian Dru Cripps, and hair hanger and fire performer Josie Jones.

Aerialist Cornelius Atkinson rounds off the spellbinding group Trio Vertex, along with Nathan and Isis, showcasing the death-defying techniques of Doubles Trapeze, combined with the acrobatic spectacle of Hand to Hand. Cornelius will also present his original solo straps act, bringing powerful energy to the stage with a stunning blend of grace,strength and thrilling acrobatics.

Dru Cripps will bring his unique comedic style to Sophie's Surprise 29th and will blow audiences away with his wild improvised musical comedy. Josie Jones will bring the heat with her fire artistry as well as performing her gravity defying hair hang number.

The previously announced Katharine Arnold is an aerialist, choreographer and circus consultant who has worked internationally across live events, cabaret, theatre, film and tv including the likes of La Clique, La Soiree and Cirque du Soleil. Isis Clegg-Vinell and Nathan Price present a double act of heart-stopping roller skating and have travelled across the globe performing for companies including Cirque du Soleil, The 7 Fingers, Cabaret Zazou, Majestique and La Soiree.

Sophie's Surprise 29th is a house party filled with circus, comedy and chaos, alongside a pumping soundtrack. Imagine if Cirque du Soleil had sunstroke, The Spice Girls never broke up and Les Miserables was actually Les Happyables. Get your Walkmans, scrunchies and halter tops ready!

This night is to celebrate Sophie's birthday, but who will Sophie be? That's up to you to decide, as for each performance the role is taken on by a willing audience member.

Three of the cast members, Katharine, Isis and Nathan, also make up Three Legged Race Productions; co-producers of the show. Three Legged Race Productions is an exciting new circus company bringing together over a decade of experience working at the highest level of circus around the world.

There is a limited Early Bird offer running, with stalls seats at just £25 for all of April and group rates can be found via the website for the whole season. Keep the party going and indulge in incredible food and cocktails from exciting new restaurant Cafe Kitty, from Kitty Fishers Group, as you celebrate Sophie's - or your own birthday - in style.