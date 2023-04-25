Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical Project

Performances are on Friday 28 April 2023 and Saturday 29 April. 

Apr. 25, 2023  

Full Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical Project

Metatheto Theatrical has announced the full cast for PlayAI at London's Riverside Studios, running this week on Friday 28 April 2023 and Saturday 29 April.

PlayAI will star Joe Bolland (Othello), Bella Bowen (Fat Friends UK Tour), David Lee Jones (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Findlay MacDonald (BU21 at Old Joint Stock Theatre), Moyege Oke (Coram Boy at Nottingham Playhouse) and Lucy Park (Come From Away).

PlayAI is a thrilling unique theatrical project, written by ChatGPT (an AI model which interacts in a conversational way) which seeks to prompt a conversation about the future of our industry and the relationship it will have with AI. A popular topic at the moment, this project is anything but a gimmick. PlayAI is a play written by ChatGPT for the specified make up of cast members, pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in terms of theatre making - with artificial intelligence suggesting lighting, sound and set design for the piece of work it creates. The show will hold a panel debate after the final performance, with the panellists to be announced.

Director Matt Bond said: "Our hope is that AI augments the work of industry professionals and it is a technological revolution that, although we may not be able to accurately predict what it will look like in 10 years' time, we will be living with. AI in 2023 is looking very much like 2007 and the advent of mass social media and the iPhone."

This production of PlayAI is produced by Metatheto Theatrical and Directed by Matt Bond, with Casting by Pearson Casting and General Management by Jack Maple Productions.




Warrington Music Festival Will Make Its Welcome Return This Summer Photo
Warrington Music Festival Will Make Its Welcome Return This Summer
Warrington Music Festival is making its long-awaited return to the town centre this summer, with a refreshed focus on supporting new and emerging talent from across the region.
André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert Love Is All Around Comes to Cinemas in August Photo
André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert 'Love Is All Around' Comes to Cinemas in August
Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, exclusively in over 500 UK cinemas for one weekend only–on August 26 and 27–where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.
John Rutter to Lead Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at Bath Abbey Photo
John Rutter to Lead Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at Bath Abbey
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of beautiful music at Bath Abbey on Tuesday 27 Jun 2023 at 7:30pm. Featuring talented members of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, this concert promises to be a feast for the senses.
Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre Photo
Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre
Careers in the Arts is the joint project between the Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre to inspire and educate young people aged 14 - 25 in West Berkshire and North Hampshire in what a career in the arts can and does look like. Careers in the Arts, funded by Greenham Trust, has now had its official launch ahead of its first participant recruitment this spring.

More Hot Stories For You


Octagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Autumn/Winter SeasonOctagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Autumn/Winter Season
April 25, 2023

The Octagon Theatre have announced a stellar and varied new programme set to entertain audiences this autumn and in to 2024.
Full Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical ProjectFull Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical Project
April 25, 2023

Metatheto Theatrical has announced the full cast for PlayAI at London's Riverside Studios, running this week on Friday 28 April 2023 and Saturday 29 April. 
Warrington Music Festival Will Make Its Welcome Return This SummerWarrington Music Festival Will Make Its Welcome Return This Summer
April 25, 2023

Warrington Music Festival is making its long-awaited return to the town centre this summer, with a refreshed focus on supporting new and emerging talent from across the region.
André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert 'Love Is All Around' Comes to Cinemas in AugustAndré Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert 'Love Is All Around' Comes to Cinemas in August
April 25, 2023

Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, exclusively in over 500 UK cinemas for one weekend only–on August 26 and 27–where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.
Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill TheatreCareers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre
April 24, 2023

Careers in the Arts is the joint project between the Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre to inspire and educate young people aged 14 - 25 in West Berkshire and North Hampshire in what a career in the arts can and does look like. Careers in the Arts, funded by Greenham Trust, has now had its official launch ahead of its first participant recruitment this spring.
share