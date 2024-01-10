Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End star Norman Bowman bring their unique cabaret to Manchester for the first time.

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day.

Frankie, a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor.

Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland.

Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from Brigadoon to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables Original London & Broadway Casts) and West End star Norman Bowman (Mamma Mia, Guys & Dolls) bring their musical journey Frankie & Beausy to Manchester for the first time.

Following sold-out runs at Crazy Coqs in London and 54 Below in New York, don't miss Frankie & Beausy as they premiere their unique cabaret at Sonata.

Full show information and trailer at sonatamcr.com/frankie

Sunday 4th February 5pm

Tickets £25 + booking fee