Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Celebrating their long loving friendship through songs from Brigadoon to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.
POPULAR
Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End star Norman Bowman bring their unique cabaret to Manchester for the first time.
Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day.
Frankie, a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor.
Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland.
Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from Brigadoon to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.
Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables Original London & Broadway Casts) and West End star Norman Bowman (Mamma Mia, Guys & Dolls) bring their musical journey Frankie & Beausy to Manchester for the first time.
Following sold-out runs at Crazy Coqs in London and 54 Below in New York, don't miss Frankie & Beausy as they premiere their unique cabaret at Sonata.
Full show information and trailer at sonatamcr.com/frankie
Sunday 4th February 5pm
Tickets £25 + booking fee
Videos
|Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
|Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
The Hafren (3/07-3/07)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Wilde Theatre (3/27-3/28)
|The Nature of Forgetting
The Arts Centre (2/22-2/23)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Mowlem Theatre (3/19-3/19)
|Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
|Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Whitby Pavilion (4/29-4/29)
|Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You