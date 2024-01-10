Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Celebrating their long loving friendship through songs from Brigadoon to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 1 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 2 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury Photo 4 PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End star Norman Bowman bring their unique cabaret to Manchester for the first time.

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day.
Frankie, a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor.
Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland.
Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from Brigadoon to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables Original London & Broadway Casts) and West End star Norman Bowman (Mamma Mia, Guys & Dolls) bring their musical journey Frankie & Beausy to Manchester for the first time.

Following sold-out runs at Crazy Coqs in London and 54 Below in New York, don't miss Frankie & Beausy as they premiere their unique cabaret at Sonata.

Full show information and trailer at sonatamcr.com/frankie

Sunday 4th February 5pm
Tickets £25 + booking fee




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatts THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questo Photo
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre

The Questors Theatre will open their 2024 Studio season with the world premiere of a brand-new translation of the classic Cold War era play, The Physicists, by Russell Fleet.

2
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Childrens BLUE BEARD Photo
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARD

Wise Children has announced that Robyn Sinclair joins the company of Blue Beard written and directed by the company's Artistic Director Emma Rice – the production opens next month at Bath Theatre Royal ahead of a UK tour.

3
Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023 Photo
Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023

The Everyman Theatre has announced that their 2023 pantomime, Mother Goose, has achieved record-breaking success, selling over £1.2 million worth of tickets. Plus, the company has revealed their 2024 pantomime, Aladdin.

4
Richard Chappell Dance Brings HOT HOUSE On Tour This Spring Photo
Richard Chappell Dance Brings HOT HOUSE On Tour This Spring

Following its successful premiere last year, Richard Chappell Dance has announced the return of its latest work Hot House, which tours this spring to venues throughout the country.

More Hot Stories For You

Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARDRobyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARD
Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023
Richard Chappell Dance Brings HOT HOUSE On Tour This SpringRichard Chappell Dance Brings HOT HOUSE On Tour This Spring
THE ROYALE FAMILY's Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston Come to the Shakespeare Playhouse Next MonthTHE ROYALE FAMILY's Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston Come to the Shakespeare Playhouse Next Month

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
The Hafren (3/07-3/07)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Wilde Theatre (3/27-3/28)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Arts Centre (2/22-2/23)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Mowlem Theatre (3/19-3/19)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Whitby Pavilion (4/29-4/29)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You