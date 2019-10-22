Forced Entertainment Return To Home Manchester With OUT OF ORDER

Sheffield's award-winning Forced Entertainment return to HOME following their debut at the Manchester arts centre in 2017 with Real Magic performing Out of Order, which plays for three performances, Wednesday 13 - Friday 15 November 2019.

A troupe of hapless clowns sit huddled round a table, waiting for trouble to start, like friends divided or deadlocked politicians. There are old gags that escalate and new ones that backfire. Music, sweat and bright lights. Blank faces, double takes and bright ideas. For a moment it might look like peace, but soon it's mayhem again.

Forced Entertainment's reputation has been built by creating a world of absurd disconnection, struggle and comical repetition, at the same time as challenging audiences' expectations of what is theatre. Driven by a heavy musical score, Out Of Order continues that tradition by teetering carelessly between funny and not funny at all, comical and absolutely tragic.

A kind of poetic State of the Nation rendered as clown act gone wrong, where we're at and where we're heading - Out of Order says it all without speaking.

Out of Order sees regular Forced Entertainment performers and founder members - Robin Arthur, Nicki Hobday, Jerry Killick, Richard Lowdon, Cathy Naden and Terry O'Connor - combine for what is the company's most physical performance ever. There is no spoken word in the piece and it features repetitive music and movement. It is challenging but also entertaining.

homemcr.org/production/out-of-order





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You