First Look: Trailer Released For RAMBERT DANCE IN PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY

Rambert and Birmingham Hippodrome today (Thursday 17 February) release the first look trailer for Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a dance theatre show written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and directed and choreographed by Rambert's Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer. The 60 second trailer gives audiences a taster of what's to come from Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will have a World Premiere at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome on 27 September, running until 2 October, followed by a London Premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre before embarking on a UK tour in 2023.

The new dance theatre production will feature the 20 permanent Rambert dance company on stage, and a live band playing specially commissioned music and is Rambert's first collaboration of this kind.

Through dance theatre Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair. While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy's gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken. Tommy and the Peaky Blinders fought together at Flanders and the show opens in the trenches. Bound by this experience, a very personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by the mysterious Grace.

Dazzling, athletic dance and stunning dramatisation with an iconic eclectic Peaky soundtrack from a live on-stage band.

Tickets are on sale now at birminghamhippodrome.com

Rambert Dance Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, is a Rambert production in association with Birmingham Hippodrome, co-produced with The Lowry, inspired by the television series Peaky Blinders created by Steven Knight, in association with Caryn Mandabach Productions. Peaky Blinders TM © Caryn Mandabach Productions 2022. licensed by Caryn Mandabach Productions.